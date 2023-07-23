Inter, Lukaku still controversial on social media: ‘Don’t trust anyone’, with the chatter emoticon | First page

More poison. The former Inter striker Romelu Luke continues to argue cryptically via social media: through their own Instagram stories, the Belgian striker now with Chelsea posted a photo of a song playing in his car, attaching it as a message “Trust nobody”, that is to say “Do not trust anybody”, with next to them emoticon which indicate the gesture of chatting, before deleting it shortly thereafter.

SOCIAL CONTROVERSY – The clear reference is to the rumors surrounding him in these hours, after the surprising farewell to the Nerazzurri: yesJuventus’ interest remains strong in him, while at the moment the Arab trail seems far away.

