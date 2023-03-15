Romelu Lukaku at the end of the season he will return to the Chelsea. The CEO of theInter, Beppe Marottaa few minutes before the start of the round of 16 second leg match Champions League between the nerazzurri and the Porto. “Lukaku’s loan – explained Marotta at the Do Dragao stadium, to the microphones of Sky Sport – it was done for one season. On 30 June he returns to Chelsea. It was an anomalous season, especially for the players who took part in the World Cup in the winter, let’s also think about Brozovic. Lukaku is an example of this: physically he’s imposing but he’s not yet at the top, he’s not the player we’ve seen in previous years.”

Marotta: “Lautaro the flag? Flags no longer exist”

Even on Lautaro Martinez the words of the CEO were not reassuring for the fans: “Lautaro flag? Flags no longer exist, football is different: today the players are small companies and look at the professional aspect and the ambitions of the teams. “The competition is much stronger. Given that our football is downsized, some players may be attractive for big European clubs.”

Lukaku, the costs of his engagement for Inter

Sending Lukaku back to London in the summer would mean giving up the benefits of the Growth Decree. The Belgian takes 8.5 million net, which in Inter’s budget becomes 11 million gross. Without the relief, the nerazzurri would have paid more than 15 million.