Inter Miami brought in Sergio Busquets | Sport

World

In addition to Lionel Messi, the American team Inter from Miami will also have Sergio Busquets.

Source: Profimedia

The new football player of the American team is Sergio Busquets (34)., Inter announced on its official channels on Friday evening, thus confirming what has been speculated for some time – Messi wants to surround himself with well-known faces. It is clear that the new team will be built around Leo, and accordingly, they have been featured as reinforcements for the franchise owned by David Beckham in recent weeks. Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and some other players which the Argentine attacker knows well.

In the previous days, Alba had obligations with the Spanish national team, whose captain he was at the final tournament of the League of Nations, Suarez is much closer to deciding to end his career due to injuries, and one of the best defensive midfielders of all time is Messi’s new teammate. Leo and Sergio will try to continue where they left off in the great Spanish football, when together they formed one of the most dominant teams in the history of the game.

During the presentation of its new football player, the American club used the famous quotes that people from the world of football said about Sergio Busquets. Vincente del Bosque’s famous sentence, Luka Modrić’s praise, then Ćavi’s, Riquelme’s and finally Messi’s words about the reliable rear midfielder are lined up in a video that Inter Miami published on social networks.

