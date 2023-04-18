Inter, Milan, Bergamo and interceptions

22:45

The battle of Margherita Agnelli

Report shows the inventory of Marella Caracciolo Agnelli’s assets, drawn up by the Swiss notary Von Grünigen. Daughter Margherita would be trying to re-discuss the governance of December, which would have repercussions on Exor, Stellantis, Juventus and Ferrari.

Agnelli-Elkann family, the struggle for the inheritance

After the death of Gianni Agnelli, according to Report, an internal struggle would have arisen in the family for the inheritance of a veritable 3 billion euro empire.

Carraro, the interception on Rodomonti

In a call with Paolo Bergamo, former Federcalcio president Franco Carraro says: “I say, look, if Collina were there it wouldn’t be a problem because if Collina makes a mistake, no one says anything. Rodomonti is a referee who doesn’t have a great reputation… for God’s sake, if Rodomonti goes and makes a mistake against Inter, a mess will happen”.

Gianfelice Facchetti defends his father Giacinto

“Dad never asked the referees for favors“, affirms the son of Giacinto Facchetti: a statement, however, denied by the wiretaps.

Interceptions on Lazio

Carraro again, this time on Lazio: “They’re playing in Milan on Sunday, it’s an objectively difficult game and we need to give them a hand”. Bergamo: “No, no, let’s recover”. Carraro explains: “Lazio came from a series of injustices, they play the match in Rome and deny them a blatant penalty. I told Bergamo ‘please be careful'”.

Interceptions on Fiorentina

Fiorentina – it is said – put pressure on the referees, eager to reach safety. Franco Carraro: “Dondarini for Chievo-Fiorentina?”. And Paul Bergamo: “It’s the one of the double expulsion doctor”. Carraro again: “Oh well, he will have learned after last time right?”. That game ended 2-1 for the Viola, with a penalty not granted to the clivensi.

Facchetti’s interceptions

“You sent a fake certificate on Andreolli“, intimates Mazzini, vice president of the Figc. And Facchetti: “But no, it’s a flaw… Mancini needed it“. “You have to have some decency“, replies Mazzini. And again the former Inter manager on the phone with Bergamo before a semi-final of the Italian Cup: “Please, let’s make sure that Bertini…“. And after the game: “Let’s increase the score of victories, he is a smart boy who understands how to walk”. Bertini himself admits to having received Facchetti in his dressing room.

The interception between De Santis and Meani after Inter-Juve

Inter won 1-0, Juve complained about the refereeing and closed in press blackout. The referee of the match, De Santis, considered Moggi’s right arm, called Meani, praising his direction: “I had Juve go under the press, but do you realize? No one had ever done it in the history of football.” And Meani with a journalist: “They say that Inter won’t win under De Santis? Inter need to wake up. You see the difference, when I played Juve-Milan I didn’t even have De Santis on the grid. I picked up the phone and said: if we have De Santis we fire the cannons of Navarone”.

Pisano also asked for help

Minister Pisano – it is said – asked the referees for help to help his favorite team, Sassari Torres.

Meani and the call to Paparesta

“Your dossier is in Letta’s hands“, says Meani to Paparesta, accused of having favored Milan on several occasions. “The referees took 5,000 euros per game. If they didn’t do as you said, they’d be stopped for six games. It’s 30 thousand euros, huh…“, Meani tells Report.

Galliani and the meeting with Collina

A telephone interception is transmitted in which Leonardo Meani, sentenced and ‘saved’ from the statute of limitations and then manager of Inter, reports to Pierluigi Collina that Adriano Galliani – at the time also president of the League, as well as CEO of the Rossoneri club – had organized a secret meeting. “It wasn’t an anomalous meeting, unfortunately or fortunately Galliani had the double role as president of the Lega”, says Meani.

Rodomonti’s mistakes in favor of Inter against Juve

“Don’t go wrong in favor of Juventus“, Carraro said. And Bergamo: “It was a pressure on me, that was my job. The referees never knew anything about these things“. Bergamo called Rodomonti and said: “I expect you don’t do anything wrong. There is a difference of 15 points between the two teams. If you have a doubt, trust me, think about who is behind it“. Toldo committed a foul on the red, but was not sent off: Juve won 2-0, finished 2-2.

Lepore: “They were all involved”. Bergamo: “Everyone called me”

“We started with Juventus because we had more elements, we had to move on to other teams. There were also other teams, almost all of them, let’s face it. One fine day an Espresso supplement came out which reported all the wiretaps. The telephones were automatically closed and only Juventus remained. Who dealt the cards? We had suspicions, but we never had any evidence. We do not know. If we had gone ahead, there would have been other teams. After Juve, Inter was ready“, says Giandomenico Lepore, Attorney General of Naples from 2004 to 2011. “There is no team that has never called me“, adds Bergamo.

Paparesta: “Many entered the changing rooms”

“Many times some executives have entered the referees’ locker room. It’s not like every time you start being the ‘teacher’ and report it“, says the former referee.

Moggi: “They wanted to destroy Juve”

A former carabiniere confirms that the Swiss sim cards were seized in an anomalous manner, without a rogatory letter and with a false report, in order to frame Moggi with the crimes of criminal association and sports fraud for the benefit of Juventus, and that he will be disbarred for life. “There was a desire to change Juventus’ management on the one hand, and to annihilate it on the other, but not on the pitch, because they weren’t capable“, says the former Juventus general manager. “In that historical period the idea was born that we were intercepted. Pairetto brought me a ballot paper and said: ‘Moggi gave me this ballot paper. When we need to talk maybe about referees we use this one.’ I used it very little, then my wife ran out of it“, says Bergamo.

Cellino: “Lost to AC Milan due to referee error”

“Berlusconi looks at Pisanu and says: minister, call Carraro, the referees must be fair to Cagliari and must stop. And Franco Pisanu said: ‘No, I’ll call Moggi which is better’. Berlusconi looked at me: he turned white. I lost a game with Milan due to a referee error. ‘Tell it to Moggi’, they told me. Then I realized that with that victory Milan reached Juve at the top of the standings“, continues Cellino.

“Inter’s secret agreement”

“An agreement between the parties which has remained secret until now obliges Inter to compensate some of the victims of illegal investigations: among them the former Serie A referee designator Paolo Bergamo”, it is stated in the course of the broadcast. (READ EVERYTHING)

The role of Guido Rossi

Tronchetti Provera’s former board member and future Telecom president, in turn a shareholder of the Nerazzurri club, enters the scene following the block resignation of the top management of Italian football: he will be the one to award the Scudetto 2005-06 at the Milanese club. “A goal was set up to influence the referees and favor Inter“, it will be said later: as is known, however, the prescription had now arrived and everything will end up in a soap bubble.

Cellino: “Everything was collapsing”

“Everything was collapsing, I tried to keep the shack standing. I do not know where to begin. There was a metal container with all the files inside, including false sureties and other things… We burned everything. When they came looking for that folder, there wasn’t a damn thing left…“, says – laughing – the former president of Cagliari.

“They didn’t want Buffon, Cannavaro and Lippi at the World Cup”

According to Moggi, Guido Rossi would have tried to hinder the participation of Marcello Lippi, Gianluigi Buffon and Fabio Cannavaro at the 2006 World Cup. However, Lippi denies: “I don’t know anything about it.”

Moggi and Bergamo on Juve’s defensive choice

“Juventus lawyer Zaccone went to trial asking for relegation with penalty…“, continues Moggi. Blatter will then thank Montezemolo for this decision. In this regard, Bergamo adds: “They fooled ten million fans“.

Bergamo on Elkann, Montezemolo, Grande Stevens, Gabetti, Giraudo and Moggi

Bergamo again: “There was an industrial agreement between Tronchetti Provera and Luca di Montezemolo. Grande Stevens, Gabetti and the Elkanns. I first learned that Moggi and Giraudo were killing them, the honorable Latorre had told me so. The consortium formed was to bring John Elkann to the head of the Fiat group, while the presence of Giraudo and Moggi expected that Andrea would go to the head. Giraudo lived as a consultant to Umberto. After many attempts, I managed to be received by the Agnelli lawyer, Galasso. He told me verbatim: Bergamo, I’m a Juve fan. At the Agnelli house, ten million fans were fooled by making things appear in which there are things that we know are true. Don’t worry, I won’t say anything else, it’s something that is born in our heads“.

Baldini secret source of the carabinieri

“Go catch this or that“: these were the ‘provisions’ of the former Roma manager to some carabinieri.

Report: “The end of the first soccer republic”

“The end of football’s first republic begins with a secret meeting taking place in Milan, only revealed today by former referee designator Paolo Bergamo, one of the men involved in the Calciopoli storm.”

Moggi: “Berlusconi told me I was intercepted”

The former Juve general manager recounts how Berlusconi confided in him that he was being intercepted, but that there was nothing criminally relevant.

Calciopoli, a carabiniere from Naples speaks

An anonymous carabiniere from Naples recounts that, at the material time, “there was no real thirst for justice, but rather a desire for revenge”.

The dinner after May 5, 2002

The former referee designer Paolo Bergamo recounts that, after 5 May 2002, the day of the famous Scudetto won by Juventus against Inter on the last day, the former Nerazzurri president Massimo Moratti organized a dinner aimed at ‘overthrowing ‘ the power of Luciano Moggi: Moratti asked me why the referees were mad at Inter. He was convinced the referees were hostile to make her lose.”

Moggi: “Only 25 interceptions on Juve”

“Here I brought the voices of those who are intercepted. Of 170,000 interceptions, only 25 concerned Juventus“, says the former general manager Luciano Moggi, speaking of the USB stick delivered to Report.

Calciopoli, the episode of Report has begun

After a brief preview, on Report we start talking about Calciopoli: a clip is on the air with some excerpts from the speeches that will be broadcast during the episode.

Calciopoli, anticipation for the episode of Report is growing

The wait is about to end: the episode of Report will begin shortly on Rai3, which will try to shed light on Calciopoli.

Guido Rossi, the former Inter board put in charge of football. Carraro: “Politics wanted it”

This is how Franco Carraro, president of the Football Federation from 2001 to 2006, expressed himself a few years ago about Guido Rossi, former member of the Inter board of directors and commissioner of the FIGC in 2006: “It was suggested to Coni by someone from the government, or from the majority of the Prodi government. Let’s say that politics, at that moment, was perhaps trying to get its hands on it, but then let it go“.

Calciopoli, Moratti and Facchetti and the interceptions never given to prosecutors

Moggi’s phone calls considered serious ended up with the magistrates, those of the president and the owner of Inter did not, despite being assessed as equally serious. And the ones that exonerated the Juventus manager from the Paparesta case? Gone those too.