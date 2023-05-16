Inter-Milan: the probable formations | Live Champions League

Statistics and background

Inter have beaten Milan three times this season, in different competitions (Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana and Champions League). They have beaten Milan four times in a season on only one previous occasion, in 1973/74. After beating Inter in their first meeting of the season in September, Milan have indeed lost their last three games against their rivals, all without scoring, despite attempting 31 shots in those games. The Rossoneri have never gone four times in a row without finding the goal against Inter in their history. In the history of the Champions League, only one team has won the first leg of the semi-final by two or more goals and then failed to progress: Barcelona against Liverpool in 2018/19, winning the first match 3-0 , but losing the second 4-0 at Anfield. Milan striker Divock Origi scored two goals in that match, including his fourth.