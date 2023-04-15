Inter Monza Serie A | Sport

Inter’s scoring crisis in Serie A continues.

Izvor: MAXIMUM PICA/ANSA

To make matters worse for “Nerazure”, this was their third straight defeat at “Giuseppe Meaca”.

Inter – Monca 0:1 (0:0)

/Kaldirola 78/

Inter threatened for the first time through Korea in the 24th minute, but his shot was stopped by the visitors’ goalkeeper. We had to wait half an hour for the next thrill. This time, Lukaku threatened on two occasions, but there was no change in the result.

In the 78th minute, Monza reached the corner, and Caldirola was the highest in the jump, after Ćjuri’s cross.

Bh. national team member Edin Dzeko entered the game in the 81st minute.

When it comes to the domestic championship, Inter celebrated for the last time at the beginning of March when they defeated Leće with 2:0.

SERIES A – 30th round

Bologna – Milan 1:1 (1:1)

/Sansone 1 – Escape 40/

Naples – Verona 0:0

Sunday:

Leće – Sampdoria (12:30 p.m.)

Turin – Salernitana (3.00 pm)

Sassuolo – Juventus (18.00)

Rome – Udinese (20.45)

Monday:

Fiorentina – Atalanta (20.45)

Played on Friday:

Spezia – Lazio 0:3 (0:1)

/Imobile 35 pen, Felipe Anderson 52, Markos Antonio 89/