Home » Inter Monza Serie A | Sport
World

Inter Monza Serie A | Sport

by admin
Inter Monza Serie A | Sport

Inter’s scoring crisis in Serie A continues.

Izvor: MAXIMUM PICA/ANSA

To make matters worse for “Nerazure”, this was their third straight defeat at “Giuseppe Meaca”.

Inter – Monca 0:1 (0:0)
/Kaldirola 78/

Inter threatened for the first time through Korea in the 24th minute, but his shot was stopped by the visitors’ goalkeeper. We had to wait half an hour for the next thrill. This time, Lukaku threatened on two occasions, but there was no change in the result.

In the 78th minute, Monza reached the corner, and Caldirola was the highest in the jump, after Ćjuri’s cross.

Bh. national team member Edin Dzeko entered the game in the 81st minute.

When it comes to the domestic championship, Inter celebrated for the last time at the beginning of March when they defeated Leće with 2:0.

SERIES A – 30th round

Bologna – Milan 1:1 (1:1)
/Sansone 1 – Escape 40/

Naples – Verona 0:0

Inter – Monca 0:1 (0:0)
/Kaldirola 78/

Sunday:

Leće – Sampdoria (12:30 p.m.)

Turin – Salernitana (3.00 pm)

Sassuolo – Juventus (18.00)

Rome – Udinese (20.45)

Monday:

Fiorentina – Atalanta (20.45)

Played on Friday:

Spezia – Lazio 0:3 (0:1)
/Imobile 35 pen, Felipe Anderson 52, Markos Antonio 89/

See also  The Italian arrested on Friday in Istanbul will be expelled

You may also like

Japan relives the Abe nightmare: Prime Minister Kishida...

Ford focus and Toyota chasing in Belgrade |...

dusan makitan mvp of the champions league |...

Vatican Museums launch special evening opening event from...

Wagner conquers new neighborhoods in Bakhmut

He steals a tile from the Royal Palace...

Boston beat Atlanta in the first game of...

Ortigia resists for a time, Brescia extends and...

Serie A: Napoli-Verona 0-0 – ANSA Agency

Christ is risen happy Easter | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy