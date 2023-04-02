Home World Inter no longer scores: Lukaku is the iceberg of a generalized problem
Inter no longer scores: Lukaku is the iceberg of a generalized problem

Inter no longer scores: Lukaku is the iceberg of a generalized problem

Continues the incredible series of goals devoured from Inter. Yesterday, against Fiorentina, huge chances for several players: Lukaku, Mkhitaryan, Bellanova, Dumfries, Barella… Zero scoring. focuses its attention above all on the attacking department and, in particular, on Big Rom. on Rom’s side of the balance, while on the other weighs a long rosary of services tending to gray – we read – And if Athens cries, Sparta does not laugh: yesterday Correaa new owner amidst the grumblings of San Siro, confirmed why the club is kicking him out, while Lautaro has been trudging for weeks after pulling the cart for a long time. For Dzeko, returned bruised in the back from Bosnia, it would be enough to mention a number: one, or the only goal in Serie A in 2023 which dates back to January 4 with Napoli. In short, Lukaku is the iceberg of a generalized problemof which Inzaghi also spoke: “Too many mistakes in front of goal, we have to train more cynicism, desire and tenacity…”, he said”. Clearly the loan issue continues to hang on the Belgian: the club reflects.

