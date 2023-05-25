Inter, now off to the Istanbul mission to write history

The victory of Italian Cup has not only allowed theInter to showcase another trophy, but also sent a clear message to the Manchester City: for the final of Champions League, Haaland and his companions will have to deal with the Nerazzurri army. Also in Rome, the Beneamata confirmed that she is experiencing a great moment, both from a technical and physical point of view. And morale is now skyrocketing. The last two league games against Atalanta and Turin will not be a formality, but the penalty Juventus it allows Inter not to worry too much about a ranking which will in any case guarantee them, barring clamorous cataclysms, a place in the next Europe that counts.









Then it will fly to

Istanbulprobably with

Mkhitaryan and maybe even with

Screenings, to complete a historic feat, a trio of cups that would seem legendary. And the fact of having on the bench what is considered to all intents and purposes the king of cups is almost a guarantee. Of course, City is City and Guardiola is the holy man of world football, but at this point anything is possible. Because the Citizens will not only face a team trained to bite when it counts, but also a coach who knows how to win the final act of a tournament. At Inter

Simone Inzaghi he signed 100% of his cup successes, but even in his years at the helm of Lazio he was able to collect two Italian Super Cups and one Italian Cup: in total, he won seven finals out of eight, beaten only by Juve in that of the 2017 national cup. In short, a roadmap that must also start to scare Pep, who perhaps has already realized that his City’s task in Turkey will be much less easy than one might have expected.

But if Inzaghi has responded to criticism with victories, what can one say about the family

Zhang? The mistreated Chinese ownership of Inter has collected the fifth trophy in five years, with a Scudetto and four national cups. Trophies that could be six without that

Europa League lost against Sevilla… In front of him alone

Angelo and Massimo Moratti in the ranking of the most successful Nerazzurri owners. Steven knew how to surround himself with the right executives, Marotta in the lead, and he didn’t give up in the face of the economic difficulties that seemed to be able to bring down the castle from one day to the next. He was wrong, but he was able to fix it and now he doesn’t want to stop anymore. There has been talk of a sale of the company for some time. Given the results, however, it would perhaps be better to continue tightening the belt, but not stop raising trophies. Which is the only thing that really matters to him.