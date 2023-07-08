Inter, official renewal of Stefan De Vrij until 2025

Nerazzurri maneuvers

The Dutchman has extended his agreement with the Nerazzurri, he has been at Inter since 2018

08 lug 2023

Stefan De Vrij has renewed with Inter. Extension until 2025 for the Dutch former Lazio defender, who has been wearing the Nerazzurri shirt since 2018. De Vrij collected 151 appearances in 5 years and 8 goals in 5 seasons. His renewal is the third of the season after those of Barella and Calhanoglu. Despite a few too many physical problems, the central player played 38 games overall in the 2022-2023 season.

