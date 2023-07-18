Inter, Onana flying from Turin to Manchester. Sommer’s okay

André Onana he left in the evening from Turin towards Manchester to sign with lo United. The latest relaunch of the Red Devils definitely convinced the’Interwho will deprive himself of his goalkeeper for the sum of 51 million euros of the fixed part plus 4 of bonuses. Economic agreement reached between the two clubs, which have settled the last details relating to the payment methods. All done then for the goalkeeper’s move to the Premier League, the documents have been signed

Sommer gives the go-ahead to Inter, then Trubin: the strategy

Once the sale of Onana has been defined, the Nerazzurri will immediately try to replace the Cameroonian goalkeeper. Inter’s plan has been known for some time: to attack Summer del Bayern Monaco, who has already given the green light to the nerazzurri and who today, 18 July, did not take the field in the friendly match against Rottach-Egern. Bayern Munich would not like to accept lower offers than to the 6 million clause, that Inter is ready – in case an agreement cannot be reached with the Germans – anyway to pay to have his new starting goalkeeper. However, Inter will not stop at Sommer. The ideas of the Nerazzurri club also include trying to sign the youngster, born in 2001, Anatoly Trubin, current goalkeeper of the Shakhtar Donetsk. Inter already have the player’s yes but we need patience because the price for the operation is high.

