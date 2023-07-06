Inter, Onana on social media: “Every story has an end…”. New offer from United

THE POST

The Red Devils put 50 million bonuses on the table. The nerazzurri want 60: at 55 you can close

Inter’s summer market largely depends on the future of André Onana. The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who arrived last season on a free transfer, after a year at the highest level in Serie A as in Champions League he has a lot of market which, translated for the Nerazzurri’s balance sheet, means an excellent capital gain. The possibility of a farewell is concrete: “Every life has a story and every story an end. Never make fun of anyone,” wrote Onana on social media. In the last few hours Manchester United would have come to offer 50 million including bonuses, a figure not yet sufficient for Inter who are asking for at least 60. But at 55 it could be closed.

Idol of the fans in a very short time and capable of putting Captain Handanovic on the bench, Onana is close to saying goodbye to the Nerazzurri and the Italian championship after just one season. There is no shortage of admirers, first of all the

Manchester United of ten Hag that

Drunk he coached him at his time at Ajax and knows him well.

Sporting director Ausilio gave the Red Devils an ultimatum: “Right now

Drunk he’s the goalkeeper for Inter, if there’s any movement in the next 15-20 days we’ll evaluate. For now, no satisfactory offers have arrived”. And the English response has arrived. Cameroonian on social media.



At Inter they also know that the money from the possible sale of

Drunk they are used to organize the summer market after the important renewals of Bastoni and Calhanoglu, but also to attempt an assault on Lukaku. Frattesi, in fact, at least for this season economically is a cost for the loan covered by the sale of Mulattieri to Sassuolo.