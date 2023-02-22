A small but significant advantage in view of the return to Do Dragao. Inter beat Porto 1-0 at the San Siro at the end of an intense, tense and complicated match. In the first half, Inzaghi’s team came close to scoring first with Lautaro and then with Bastoni, Grujic tries for Porto. In the second half, Onana makes a double save on Taremi, Inter tries, Otavio is sent off for yellow cards and the Nerazzurri take advantage of it: Dzeko goes out, Lukaku enters who first serves a nice assist to Lautaro who fails in the winning deflection and then , in turn, receives an assist from Barella, heads the ball against the post and then beats Diogo Costa from inside for the goal that decides the match