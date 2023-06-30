Inter reopens the door for Brozovic to Al-Nassr, Marotta: ‘The player has to decide’ | First page

Negotiations reopen for Marcelo Brozovic from Inter to Al-Nassr. After a sharp braking (READ HERE), the parties got back to work to find a solution on the basis of 18-20 million euros. The confirmation comes directly from Giuseppe Marotta. The managing director of the Nerazzurri club told al Official opening gala of the transfer market in Rimini: “The phenomenon of the Arab market has suddenly exploded and risks altering the competitiveness of the football system, we must be careful of this ease of spending that Saudi clubs have”.

SU BROZOVIC – “We have received this offer, I can say that the one who decides is always the player and not the club. The situation is not closed, the player must decide whether to follow a path or not. We are not obliged to give in, but we evaluate the opportunities. The biggest problem is related to the contractual link between the player and the Saudi club. We will try to reopen the discussion, otherwise we will take him off the market.”

ON FRATTESI – “It’s not easy because Carnevali is very good and knows how to juggle very well in this type of situation. He hasn’t received any offers yet, so the price of Frattesi continues to increase. Frattesi remains observed, but there are many dynamics and they don’t allow me to comment now about his situation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

