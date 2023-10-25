Home » Inter Salzburg 2-1, goals and highlights: Sanchez and Calhanoglu scored
World

Inter Salzburg 2-1, goals and highlights: Sanchez and Calhanoglu scored

by admin

At San Siro Inter beat Salzburg and move up to 7 points in the group after three matches. The Nerazzurri suffered from the aggressive start of the Austrians, they saved themselves with a great save from Sommer and found the advantage thanks to Sanchez, who scored again in the Inter shirt. In the second half Gloukh equalized, but the Nerazzurri immediately took the lead again thanks to a penalty earned by Frattesi and converted by Calhanoglu. In the final, VAR cancels the 3-1 to Lautaro for offside

See also  Real Madrid-Manchester City, Guardiola: 'The return? It will be a tough race

You may also like

dal 21/11 parental control gratis con McAfee Safe...

Growing Dissatisfaction with US Military Presence in Iraq...

The UN Assembly: “Immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza”....

79-Year-Old Former Bank Employee Turned Bank Robber for...

One year after the Halloween massacre in Seoul

innoVaction, how the Vodafone innovation program works

Surviving a Shipwreck: The Robertson Family’s Harrowing Tale

Gaza, the story of a woman who fled...

Pensions: towards an agreement on Quota 103 with...

Qatar Sentences Eight Indian Citizens to Death, Accusing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy