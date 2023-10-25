Inter Salzburg 2-1, goals and highlights: Sanchez and Calhanoglu scored

At San Siro Inter beat Salzburg and move up to 7 points in the group after three matches. The Nerazzurri suffered from the aggressive start of the Austrians, they saved themselves with a great save from Sommer and found the advantage thanks to Sanchez, who scored again in the Inter shirt. In the second half Gloukh equalized, but the Nerazzurri immediately took the lead again thanks to a penalty earned by Frattesi and converted by Calhanoglu. In the final, VAR cancels the 3-1 to Lautaro for offside

