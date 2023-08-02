Inter, Scamacca is getting closer: West Ham’s figures to close the deal | First page

Gianluca Scamacca it is the choice that theInter has now done to complete its attack department. The Italian bomber of West Ham has quickly become the first name to forget Romelu Lukakuthe player to bet on to flesh out a department in which they are already there Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram and in which, at least for now, the transferable also remains Joaquin Correa. In the last few hours, the Nerazzurri club has been pushing contacts with the Hammers to find an economic team which, however, is still in progress even if Marotta and Ausilio’s agreement has, at least for now, Rome cut off which was the club closest to bringing him back to Italy.

PLAYER AGREEMENT – Despite the indication given by the class of 1999 in the press and that he wanted to be directed towards the yellow and red colors: “I have always reasoned with my heart and I will continue to do so in the future too. And you know which are the two colors of my heart. For me Rome it’s home” the lack of an offensive from Tiago Pinto and José Mourinho for him favored the inclusion of Inter who soon found a principle of understanding until 2028 with the player to bring him to Milan for important figures but not at the top of the squad. Not a betrayal to Rome, in any case, but simply an opportunity to avoid ending up still stuck in London in a few weeks.

WEST HAM FIGURES – The next few days will be decisive (Inter are also pushing for Samardzic) why the Nerazzurri club will have to find an economic team that satisfies West Ham in the negotiation. The Hammers paid him a lot last year, over 40 million, to snatch him from Sassuolo and in the balance sheet the cost of his card still weighs in at around 23 million. For less, there would be a capital loss, but with Inter they are working both on a formula that brings into the club’s coffers a value higher than that figure in the immediate term (the request for 30 million cash is considered excessive for Inter), and to a loan with a redemption obligation that reaches slightly lower figures, but which would allow for a larger capital gain by virtue of another year of amortization in the balance sheet. What is most important for the English company, however, is to fully offset the impact on the balance sheet of the operation between the residual quota in the balance sheet and the gross salary of a player deemed redundant. This is why Scamacca is ever closer to the Nerazzurri with the meeting point that could be found at 25 million plus bonuses, however much smaller figures than the Lukaku deal.