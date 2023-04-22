Inter, the FIGC grace Lukaku: he will be on the field in the Italian Cup with Juve – Sport Mediaset

12
- Inter, the FIGC pardons Lukaku: he will be on the pitch in the Coppa Italia with Juve Sport Mediaset
- Inter, Gravina graces Lukaku: he will play against Juve in the Cup. “Justice is done” The Sports Gazette
- Gravina disguises herself as Mattarella. Lukaku pardoned twice? The usual habit of deciding to… All Juve
- Inter, the Lukaku sentence is an outrage, do something Inter! Inter Addiction
- Lukaku pardoned, but watch out for yellow: Big Rom is still cautioned The Interist
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Japanese people line up in front of the Five Rings sign to take photos under the epidemic, wanting to feel the Olympic atmosphere jqknews