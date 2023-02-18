Home World Inter-Udinese | Probables: Pereyra second striker, Inzaghi chooses Brozo
The Friulians are preparing for the next championship match. A very complex match is scheduled for tomorrow evening at San Siro

Udinese continues to work on the Bruseschi pitches ahead of tomorrow night’s match. We are talking about an important meeting from all points of view and consequently the impossibility of being able to underestimate the commitment. A strong team like Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri will appear on the other side of the pitch, looking for redemption after the draw by Marassi. The Milanese need a victory to better prepare for Wednesday’s match against Porto in the Champions League. Subtle towards the confirmation of the eleven seen with Sassuolo, Inzaghi relaunches Brozovic from the first minute. Now let’s look at the possible choices of the two technicians and above all the probable formations.

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Bijol, Perez ; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Wallace, Arslan, Udogie; Pereyra, Beto.All: Subtle.

Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, Unripe, Staves; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku. Herds Inzaghi

All ballots

The two teams are overwhelmed by doubts. Those concerning Udinese start from the midfield where the third starting component has yet to be decided given that both Samardzic and Walace have an almost guaranteed ownership. At the moment there seems to be an advantage Arslan, but the possible choice of Lovric should not be forgotten, to give more quality to the midfielder. In attack, however, will still be repeated Pereyra as attacking midfielder. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. The match director for the match against the neroazzurri led by Simone Inzaghi has decided. Here’s who will be the referee <<

