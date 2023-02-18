Inter football players celebrated in the match against Udinese.

Source: ROBERTO BREGANI/ANSA

In the 23rd round of Serie A, the Inter football players defeated the Udinese team with a score of 3:1. Bh. national team member Edin Dzeko played the entire match, and in the 72nd minute he missed a big goal to be in the scorers’ list.

Inter – Udinese 3:1 (1:1)

/Lukaku 20, Mkhitaryan 73, Martinez 89 – Lovrić 43/

Inter took the lead in the 20th minute. Dumfries was fouled in the penalty area, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. The ball was set up by Lukaku, but his shot was saved by the visitors’ goalkeeper. However, the penalty was taken again, and this time the Belgian striker was safe.

And when everyone thought that would be the final result of the first half, Perejra sent Lovrić to score for the equalizer.

Dzeko could have taken the lead with Edin Dzeka’s goal in the 72nd minute, but his shot was well saved by the visitors’ goalkeeper. Inter took a new lead a minute later, and the scorer was Mkhitaryan. The question of the winner was definitively solved by Martinez with a goal in the 89th minute.

The Inter football players now have a Champions League match against Porto, after which they visit Bologna. On the other hand, in the next round, Udinese welcomes the team of Specija.

Series A, 23rd round

Sampdoria – Bologna 1:2 (0:1)

/Sabiri 68 penalties – Soriano 27, Orsolini 90/

Monca – Milan 0:1 (0:1)

/Messiah 31/

Inter – Udinese 3:1 (1:1)

/Lukaku 20, Mkhitaryan 73, Martinez 89 – Lovrić 43/

Sunday

Atalanta – Leće 12:30 p.m

Fiorentina – Empoli 15.00

Salernitana – Lacio 15.00

Specia – Juventus 18.00

Rome Verona 20.45

Monday

Turin – Cremonese 20.45

Played on Friday

Sassuolo – Napoli 0:2 (0:2)

/Kvarackhelija 12, Osemen 33/