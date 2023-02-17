In the press conference, the Juventus coach analyzed tomorrow night’s match against the second force in the championship

Three games without a win: theUdinese, one of the most beautiful of recent seasons, is not having its best period. The will of the club is to react after the draw on the last day against Sassuolo, after having been ahead twice. Therefore, the desire to amaze, even if we face a team as strong as Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri. Although the opponent is difficult, the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil he has every intention of repeating the first leg, without looking at the difference in the standings.

“UA very challenging game, where there is no need to load the environment. We know the strength of the opponent: it is one physical team who shoots a lot on goal, the first team in Serie A for crosses made. They are all indications that tell us that we will have to be very concentrated and attentive in the defensive phase. At the same time, we must have courage and play games head-on as always, with our identity. Every time we conquer the ball we have to attack, when we have the ball we build the action instead.”

What do you think of Inzaghi’s pre-Champions turnover?

“QI don’t take these speeches into consideration – he comments the black and white coach – When you play for Inter you always have to play at your best in all competitions and the squad is up to tackling any match. Every player has an important background and they play for a club that has a huge one strength and importance. When you wear that shirt you already know that you have to play every competition to win. Having said that, if Inzaghi will make changes it is because he will have made his assessments of him. We don’t need to think about it and we didn’t. We thought only to work last all week to be ready tomorrow.” See also Ukraine, latest news. Moscow, Aiea cannot visit Zaporizhzhia if Kiev does not stop raids. Today Zelensky, Ergodan and Guterres summit

The words of the master — You are among the teams that shot the most during the season, how come you can’t capitalize on the mass created?

“These numbers pthey can suggest a balanced game. As I said before, Inter bring many men inside the area and have the highest frequency of crosses in the game. Us as well. Udinese has always offered the performance and these data reinforce my thesis: the team creates, is present in the opposing half and shoots towards goal. We’ll go to Milan to play for it, without thinking about the standings, calendar or turnover. We have the skills and qualities to put Inter in difficulty.” – conclude Subtle.

February 17

