The Juventus team is preparing for the next championship match. Today, indeed, in a few minutes the two teams will take to the pitch to make the difference and try to bring home three points which will be very heavy. Three games without a win: theUdinese, one of the most beautiful of recent seasons, is not having its best period. The will of the club is to react after the draw on the last day against Sassuolo, after having been ahead twice. Therefore, the desire to amaze, even if we face a team as strong as Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri. Here are Walace’s words in the pre-match.