The Juventus team is preparing for a fundamental meeting for a place in Europe. Here are the Slovenian’s words before the match
The Juventus team is preparing for the next championship match. Today, indeed, in a few minutes the two teams will take to the pitch to make the difference and try to bring home three points which will be very heavy. Three games without a win: theUdinese, one of the most beautiful of recent seasons, is not having its best period. The will of the club is to react after the draw on the last day against Sassuolo, after having been ahead twice. Therefore, the desire to amaze, even if we face a team as strong as Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri. Here are Walace’s words in the pre-match.
The green-gold midfielder, a fundamental piece of the Friulian team, made his debut: “We’ve analyzed the last games we’ve played, we’re not thinking about the first leg – he comments Walace – teams change. We must have more attention because we are facing one very strong team”.
Walace’s words
At the end of the interview, the Brazilian midfielder quoted the words of Subtle at the press conference, “We don’t have to be afraid and play our gameput them in difficulty and find space to create opportunities”. – concludes the midfielder. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the choices of the two technicians. Here are the official formations of Inter-Udinese <<
February 18, 2023 (change February 18, 2023 | 20:24)
