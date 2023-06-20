Inter, United and Real like Dimarco. But the Nerazzurri want to keep him

The indiscretion was reported by the Independent, but Real’s interest is known after the advice given to the blancos in an interview by Roberto Carlos (“He’s one of the best left-backs in the world”, said the Brazilian). The club bets on Federico: the former Atalanta player is on the left and Carlos Augusto from Monza is likely to arrive

Federico Dimarco’s great season did not go unnoticed. According to the Independent, Manchester United and Real Madrid have fallen on Inter’s left-handed winger, ready to make an important offer to snatch him from Zhang’s club. The Nerazzurri managers, who made him sign a renewal until 2026 a year and a half ago, have no intention of seeing him leave. Because he was very good at replacing Perisic and because he had an impressive consistency of performance that led him to even win a starting shirt for the national team. In the final for third place in the Nations League on Sunday, for example, he was elected man of the match and coach Mancini is betting on him with his eyes closed.

Top club

—

Dimarco’s 2022-23 amply justifies the interest of the blancos (who absolutely need a left-back having used Camavinga in this role) and of the Red Devils (Ten Hag is his admirer even if he has Shaw in his squad), but not it must be ruled out that the list of big names will get longer. It would take a really important proposal to shake Inter who consider him a fixed point for the present and the future. It is no coincidence that he has decided to redesign the left wing by selling Gosens, on whom there are Union Berlin, Wolfsburg and a Premier League formation. The substitute for German? It will be Carlos Augusto del Monza, but Dimarco’s ownership is not in doubt. Ditto the desire of the full-back who grew up in the Nerazzurri youth team to stay in Milan. He’s an Interista in his DNA and, if the management makes him feel their appreciation of him, confirming how important he is for the project, he will have no doubts about his future. All beyond a contract renewal that the management will propose to him in the coming months to “reward” the performance he had in 2022-23 and because Federico’s salary (1.8 million) is lower than many of his teammates .

June 20, 2023 (change June 20, 2023 | 21:03)

