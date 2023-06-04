Inter won in Turin before the Champions League final | Sports

The Milan team won in Turin and “confirmed” their place in the Champions League next season!

Izvor: EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO/ANSA

Simone Inzaghi’s side beat Torino in Saturday’s match ahead of the Champions League grand final against Manchester City on June 10 at Kemal Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

TORINO – INTER 0:1 (0:1)

They reached a new triumph, the 23rd in the Italian Serie A season, with a goal from the Croatian national team Marcel Brozovićwho fired a projectile in the 37th minute and hit the net of the Serbian national team goalkeeper Vanja Milinković Savić.

Although the “Bulls” continued to have several good chances to equalize, the visitors from Milan saved their net and can now calmly focus on the final of the elite competition against City, who will also be in a winning mood for the duel with the “Neroazuri”, considering that won the FA Cup today, i.e. the “double crown”.

And for the treble, they will have to overcome the difficult Inter, for which the captain of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Edin Džeko, played in the last forty minutes. It was the captain of the “dragons” in the 80th minute who had an excellent chance to reach the 15th goal of the season, but the post saved the goalkeeper of the Serbian national team and Torino

Torino could have scored a point in stoppage time, but Antoni Sanabria missed a 100% chance, and the hosts registered their 13th defeat in the Italian championship.

