‘Interest-eaten salaries shock families’

A percentage point of the salaries of Italian families is “eaten” by interest rates on mortgages, loans and consumer credit. The share of installments with respect to disposable income went from 9.50% in 2019 to 10.55% last March and, given the subsequent increases in the cost of money, this percentage is destined to rise. This is what Fabi (Federation of Autonomous Italian Bankers) estimates, which in a report on rates speaks of a ‘financial shock’ coming for families and of income gradually being eroded.

Italy divided in two on the cost of loans to buy a house: mortgages are cheaper in the North, while interest is skyrocketing in the South and Islands. This is what emerges from an analysis by Fabi, according to which the rates charged by banks are higher for Italian families living in the South (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise and Puglia) as well as in Sardinia and Sicily: who lives in those two geographical areas, in fact, pays higher average installments than those living in the rest of Italy. In the Islands, the average interest rate is 4.23% and in the South and Islands it is 4.18%, against the national figure of 4.10%. Households residing in the northern areas, on the other hand, enjoy more favorable mortgage conditions: in the North-West the average rate is 4.09%; in the North East, on the other hand, the average rates are the lowest in Italy, ie 3.99%. “The territorial differences in the cost of mortgages depend on some risk factors: – explains the secretary of Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni – the South and the Islands are, unfortunately, more behind economically than the North. The numbers of business or economic difficulties are numerically more significant and households find it difficult to pay the installments of loans and mortgages.For banks, the risk factor is therefore greater, even if in recent times there is more willingness on the part of credit institutions and more sensitivity than before to the problems of families and businesses”.

“Inflation – continues Sileoni – is fought not only with the increase in rates “but also with other tools. The first is the salary increase. In the banking sector – he underlines – we have just started negotiations with the ABI for the renewal of the national contract for 280,000 male and female workers, asking the banks for an average monthly increase of 435 euros to be distributed in several installments for the entire duration of the next contract; but in Italy another 7 million workers have expired contracts and they all need to be renewed with financial rewards adapted to the new cost of living”. The second tool to be used to contain inflation, he continues, “is based on greater price controls from part of the institutions, both Italian and European, accompanying the checks with the introduction of sanctions against those who speculate causing economic damage to families and are increasing social hardship”.

