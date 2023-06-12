interest in Cistana cools down

by gds.it – ​​5 hours ago

Fabio Lucioni will sign a two-year contract with Palermo. The defender owned by Lecce will be a new Rosanero player with a contract that will bind him to the club until 2025. The signing could arrive in the next few days…

The post appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it