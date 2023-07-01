Intermittent fasting: to lose weight it works as much as low-calorie diets

Intermittent fasting o calorie restriction: what is the most effective method to lose weight? According to the results of a study just published are Annals of Internal Medicine and conducted by a group of researchers from the University of Illinois Chicago (United States), the two methods can be considered equivalent from the point of view of weight loss.

In the research they participated 90 people with an average age of 40 and affected by obesity, which were randomly divided into three groups. To the participants of the first group, that of intermittent fastingwere asked to eat their meals only between 12 and 20, i.e. within an 8-hour window, without applying any calorie counting. The second group of participants was instead asked to cut calories by 25%. consumed daily: Members of both of these groups had regular meetings with a dietitian. Finally, the participants in the last group, the control group, continued to follow their eating habits. Of the 90 baseline participants, 77 completed the study, and all were required to complete, for 12 months of study duration and on a regular basis, sort of food diary.

The analyzes showed that participants in the intermittent fasting group and those in the calorie restriction group ate on average about 400 kilocalories less per day compared to the control group (425 and 405 fewer, respectively). This meant that at the end of the 12 months the participants of the first two groups had lost about five extra kilograms compared to members of the control group. With a minimal difference between the intermittent fasting group and the calorie restriction group, which, the authors point out, was not statistically significant. In practice, the conclusions read, the two methods are comparable from the point of view of efficacy for weight loss. At the same time, given the individual variability observed, it is read in an editorial accompanying the publication, it would be interesting to verify whether distinguished people could benefit more, for various reasons, from one or the other intervention.

As it reports New Scientistaccording to Krista Varady, last author of the publication, intermittent fasting may have become so popular precisely because it is simpler to implement compared to other methods: those who put it into practice do not need to calculate the calories consumed daily, it is sufficient to keep an eye on theclock. Naturally it is always good to remember that food is not only a source of energy but also of essential nutrients for maintaining our health: two equivalent foods from the point of view ofcaloric intake they may not be from the point of view of the nutritional value.