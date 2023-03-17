Home World International arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin, the announcement of the president of the Criminal Court of The Hague
International arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin, the announcement of the president of the Criminal Court of The Hague

International arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin, the announcement of the president of the Criminal Court of The Hague

The International Criminal Court of The Hague has issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, in connection with the war in Ukraine. “The judges of the International Criminal Court examined the documents and evidence collected by the prosecutor and determined that there were credible charges against these two people,” ICC President Judge Piotr Hofmanski said in a video, announcing today’s decision. of the II Preliminary Chamber. “The CPI is doing its part of the work, the judges have issued arrest warrants. Their execution depends on international collaboration”.

