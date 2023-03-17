The International Criminal Court of The Hague has issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, in connection with the war in Ukraine. “The judges of the International Criminal Court examined the documents and evidence collected by the prosecutor and determined that there were credible charges against these two people,” ICC President Judge Piotr Hofmanski said in a video, announcing today’s decision. of the II Preliminary Chamber. “The CPI is doing its part of the work, the judges have issued arrest warrants. Their execution depends on international collaboration”.

