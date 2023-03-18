BRUSSELS. Vladimir Putin wanted world number one. The Russian president was hit by an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of “illegal deportation of population (children) and illegal transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine”. A decision, that of the body in The Hague, which in fact obliges all 123 countries of the world that recognize the international institution, including the 27 EU member states, to deprive the Kremlin leader of his freedom should he set foot in one of these nations. A communication that comes a few days after the delivery by the Italian Radicals of 10,000 signatures to ask the CPI to incriminate the strong man of Russia.

This is the latest act of a growing international and European demand for Putin to be tried for war crimes. There deportation of minors is considered precisely a war crime, and in the case of the president of the Russian Federation “there are reasonable grounds to believe that he has individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes as of February 24, 2022”, since the Russian aggression on Ukraine began. According to the International Criminal Court, Putin would have committed the acts of which he is accused “directly, together with others and / or through a third party” and would also be responsible “for his lack of control over the civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts”.

For the same reasons, a second arrest warrant has also been issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, Putin’s trusted person, commissioner for children’s rights at the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.

The world for Putin becomes much smaller. Between EU and non-EU states, Europe becomes a continent where it can no longer enter without the risk of having the arrest warrant executed. The same goes for Latin America, 33 African countries, the Oceania quadrant.

The International Criminal Court and the arrest warrant

The International Criminal Court has the authority to decide individuals suspected of committing crimes against humanity. It is not a UN body, not to be confused with the International Court of Justice of the United Nations, also based in The Hague. Established in 2002, the International Criminal Court has limited jurisdiction over crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

Judges issue an arrest warrant to ensure that the person appears at trial, that the person does not obstruct or endanger the investigation or prosecution, or to prevent the person from continuing with the commission of that or a related offense . Only the court can revoke the arrest warrant, which then remains in force indefinitely until the decision is reviewed. It does not have its own enforcement mechanism, and therefore relies on the national authorities of the states to enforce them. With this decision, therefore, the countries that recognize the international body are called to act.

The EU wants Putin on trial

Even before the decision taken by the International Criminal Court, the European Union expressed and reaffirmed its intention to set up a tribunal for war crimes committed by Russia during the aggression in Ukraine.

At the beginning of the month, on 4 March, the Ukrainian authorities organized the «Unite for justice» conference. It is here that the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reiterated that the EU supports the role of the International Criminal Court and that it is believed “a dedicated court is necessary to prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression”.

The United States is expected

If the EU is determined to go all the way and take Putin to court, it is not clear how the historic reference ally, the United States, will behave. The US is not among the 123 countries that adhere to the legal treaty at the basis of the International Criminal Court. Among the “large absentees” also Israel, China and India.

