October 4, 2022

Anti-government protests continued to engulf Iran, with nighttime violence at a prominent university in Tehran.

Reports said a large number of students at Sharif University of Technology were trapped in a car park that had been surrounded by security.

A video showed students fleeing when gunfire rang out.

Anti-government protests in Iran erupted on September 17 over the death of a woman detained by the ethics police.

In his first public comments, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called the death of Mahsa Amini a “painful event” that “breaks my heart deeply”.

But he denounced the nationwide protests as “riots,” which he claimed were orchestrated by the US, Israel “and their hired agents and with the help of some Iranians abroad.”

Tehran police accused Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, of violating strict laws requiring women to cover their hair with a headscarf. She fell into a coma after being detained for hours and died in hospital three days later.

Her family said officers hit her head with a baton and rammed her head into one of their cars. Police said there was no evidence of abuse and she was in “sudden heart failure”. See also Foreign media: Lebanon announces the formation of a new government-West China Network (Shaanxi News Network)

Protests began at her funeral and spread across the country, turning into the worst unrest in the country in years.

Sunday was the first day of school for first-year students at Sharif University of Technology.

About 200 students gathered at the campus on Sunday afternoon and began chanting slogans such as “Women, life, freedom” and “Students would rather die than be humiliated,” Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported. As the demonstrations continued, the slogans became more radical, targeting the clergy, the report said.

Violence broke out in the late afternoon when security forces arrived on campus. Security personnel fired tear gas and paintballs, causing some students to flee to a parking lot at the university, Mehr reported.

In a video on social media, a group of people can be seen trying to escape from a parking lot, being chased by security forces on motorcycles.

Another video showed people running and motorcyclists making their way down the street. Gunshots can be heard in the video, along with chants of “Death to Khamenei”.

The U.S.-based Iranian Center for Human Rights said a third video showed a detained protester being taken away by two security officers on a motorcycle, with his entire head wrapped in clothing, and one of the security officers then confronted the woman who was filming. shot. See also The secret documents on Diana's funeral have been published: it was the archpriest of Westminster who wanted Elton John

Some students were beaten or shot with air guns, and 30 to 40 people were arrested, reports said.

The situation returned to calm after Science Minister Mohammad Ali Zulfigol went to the campus to talk with students and security forces, IRNA reported.

“Due to recent events and the need to protect students”, the university suspended classes on Monday and classes moved online, the Mehr news agency said.

Protests have escalated in Tehran and many other cities over the past two nights, despite the mounting death toll.

At least 133 people, including 41 protesters, have been killed by security forces so far, Norway-based Iranian Human Rights said on Sunday. Balochi activists said 41 protesters died in clashes in the southeastern city of Zahedan last Friday.

Authorities have pledged to crack down on “thugs”. They say the men were instigated by Iran’s foreign enemies.

The United States said it was “appalled” by the violent crackdown on the protests.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was gravely concerned about reports of an “intensified violent crackdown on peaceful protesters.”

The protesters called for “just and universal principles,” he said, adding that the United States “stands with Iranian women” who “inspired the world with their bravery.”

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, Iranian woman’s death sparks anti-government protests

The UK also expressed the same view. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly summoned Iran’s most senior diplomats in London on Monday, telling them that “instead of blaming external forces for the unrest, it is better to take responsibility for your actions and listen to the concerns of the people”.

Sham Dasani, a spokesman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, also expressed concern about the protests in Iran, saying: “Some leaders have made statements slandering protesters and used apparently unnecessary and excessive force against them. Deeply concerned about this.”