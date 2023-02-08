The earthquake that occurred in the night between Sunday and Monday in southern Turkey and northern Syria caused thousands of deaths and destroyed thousands of buildings in dozens of cities in both countries: but if Turkey began receiving international aid almost immediately ( the national agency for emergencies has spoken of aid from 65 countries), so far very few have arrived in Syria, and it is very likely that they will struggle to arrive even in the coming days and weeks.

The earthquake has aggravated the situation in an area of ​​the country already largely devastated by the civil war that has been going on for more than 12 years, and which hasn’t stopped even in recent days. Northwest Syria is controlled by rebels who oppose the regime of President Bashar al Assad, and at least until the earthquake several million people who were displaced from other parts of the country after fleeing the regime lived there in already very precarious conditions. Among the areas affected by the earthquake there are both those controlled by the rebels and others still under the control of the Assad government.

The reasons why very little aid is arriving in Syria are linked precisely to the civil war: on the one hand, the Assad government has for years been under sanctions by Western countries, which in this way intend to put pressure on it to reach a resolution of the conflict ; on the other hand, the north-west of Syria controlled by the rebels has become difficult to reach according to the channels used in recent years to circumvent the central government, i.e. passing through southern Turkey, which is currently devastated by the earthquake.

The main airports in southern Turkey near northwestern Syria have been closed because they are unusable, in particular that of Hatay, between the Turkish cities of Antioch and Alexandretta, which is routinely used to reach northwestern Syria. Passing through that airport is essential, given that the United Nations constraints to send aid to north-western Syria require passing through the Bab al Hawa border post, on the road that connects Alexandretta to Idlib, the main Syrian city controlled by the rebels. The roads themselves in the area were badly damaged by the earthquake and are partly unusable also due to the snowfalls of recent days.

There is generally a reluctance on the part of international search and rescue teams to enter northwestern Syria, where the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), believed to be a terrorist group, is active.

In the meantime, the Syrian government has received international aid mainly from Russia, which has become an ally of Assad since 2015 by intervening in the civil war, and from other countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Iran and Algeria; The European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States have instead said they have no intention of easing the sanctions and of cooperating with Assad, despite the particularly complicated moment, because they fear the distorted use that his government could make of any aid.

The Syrian government has complained a lot about the unwillingness of Western countries to ease sanctions. The Syrian ambassador to the United Nations, Bassam Sabbagh, has lobbied for aid by proposing the central government as a mediator also for aid to rebel-held territories. His position is considered unreliable, also because in recent days the Syrian government has not stopped bombing precisely against the rebels it would like to guarantee: the city of Marea, for example, which is located 35 kilometers north of Aleppo, has suffered major attacks a few hours after the earthquake.

The United States has reiterated that it will provide aid only through international associations present on the territory unrelated to the government, such as the White Helmets, an organization of civil defense volunteers that operates in parts of Syria under rebel control for humanitarian purposes.

Right now the White Helmets are practically the only relief organization active in northwestern Syria, but they have few machines suitable for searching the rubble, such as excavators, and very few compared to the needs of the cities destroyed by the earthquake . In this area there was already a major humanitarian emergency and the refugees lived in dilapidated houses that the earthquake brought down: it is still difficult to get official information, health care is very poor and many believe that the death toll is greatly underestimated. since in many collapsed buildings the searches have not even begun