International espionage: Chinese hackers hack the mail account of the US ambassador in Beijing Burns

A group of Chinese hackers hacked the email account of US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns as part of a recent intelligence-gathering campaign.

The hackers also gained access to the email account of Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia, who recently traveled with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China. This was reported by NBC, citing two US officials familiar with the matter. The attack targeted diplomats’ unclassified email accounts, and also involved Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s email account.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced that it had discovered that China-based hackers had hacked into the email accounts of about 25 organizations, including some US government agencies.

The attack was “mitigated” by Microsoft’s cybersecurity teams after it was first reported to the company in mid-June 2023, Microsoft said in two security blog posts. Hackers had been breaking into government systems since at least May, the company said.

Blinken: I discussed the attacks with Wang Yi

Blinken said he raised the issue of Chinese hacking when he met with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta last week on the sidelines of the regional meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

