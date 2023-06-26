Xinhua News Agency, Paris, June 24th(International Observation) International financing cooperation should focus on global development issues

Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Fang Qiao Benxiao

The two-day New Global Financing Compact Summit concluded on the 23rd in Paris, France. Leaders of many countries and international organizations attending the meeting pointed out that the current Western-led international financial management rules and structures do not conform to the status quo of global development, and it is necessary to accelerate the establishment of a fair and efficient global financial governance structure. International financial cooperation should focus on global development issues and mostly solve development problems for developing countries.

Voices for reform

In recent years, multiple global crises have hit developing countries hard, and climate change and other issues have continued to hit vulnerable economies. At the same time, the financial policies of major developed countries have tightened, the debt risks of low- and middle-income countries have intensified, and the ability of economic recovery has been weakened, making it even less able to invest in climate action and long-term sustainable development. However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are obviously insufficient in supporting less developed countries, and calls for reform of these two global multilateral financial institutions are loud.

The “Policy Briefing on International Financial Structure Reform” issued by the United Nations in May pointed out that the international financial structure was designed by the industrialized countries after World War II for themselves, and is currently undergoing unprecedented stress tests and has failed the test. That’s because it was structurally flawed when it was conceived, the briefing said. Increasingly at odds with the realities and needs of today’s world, the international financial architecture is therefore ill-equipped to support the large-scale and steady mobilization of finance over the long term to address the climate crisis and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for a world of 8 billion people today.

Against this background, French President Emmanuel Macron and Barbados Prime Minister Motley jointly initiated the summit. Macron expects to jointly agree on a comprehensive reform of the global financial system through multilateral discussions. Motley called for fundamental reform of the global financial system to achieve more inclusive and representative global economic governance.

During the summit, calls for reform were heard incessantly. UN Secretary-General Guterres once again warned that the current international financial architecture is “outdated, dysfunctional and unjust”. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese President Sall, Egyptian President Sisi and other African leaders unanimously demanded that multilateral development banks reduce borrowing costs, improve work efficiency, and provide needed and deserved credit support for underdeveloped countries.

Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, said the IMF and the World Bank must change the way they think and work. In addition, she also introduced the progress of related plans to provide additional SDR support for developing countries. New World Bank President Banga has announced arrangements that would allow the most vulnerable countries to suspend debt repayments in times of crisis or disaster.

Sultan, President-elect of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, pointed out that there is a huge funding gap to jointly address climate change and promote sustainable development in the world. “Band-aids and painkillers alone cannot solve problems that can only be solved by major surgery.”

Damien Barhich, Director of the Sustainable Development Governance Program at the French Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations, believes that only radical, global solutions can achieve the scale of financing and innovation required. Incremental change will not be enough for countries most in need of funding.

Pragmatic cooperation promotes development

The dishonesty of developed countries is a common question raised by leaders of African countries attending the meeting.

As soon as the summit opened, President Sassou of Congo (Brazzaville) proposed that the transformation of developing countries to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy will cost trillions of dollars, and developed countries promised to provide 100 billion dollars a year to help developing countries cope with climate change. This goal has never been achieved since it was established in 2009.

At the high-level dialogue meeting on the eve of the closing of the summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reiterated that industrialized countries have moral and political responsibilities to underdeveloped countries in response to climate change, and only by fulfilling their responsibilities can they gain trust. “I’ve been to a lot of summits and heard a lot of promises,” he said. “I congratulate only when the project is actually launched or has been realized.”

Sisi also pointed out that building the most basic infrastructure is the key to the success of the African continent. President Sall of Senegal also emphasized that financing for projects such as roads, railways, ports, and power stations is an urgent need for African countries.

African heads of state participating in the meeting have brought to the attention of international financial institutions that African countries have their own development goals and designs, and only by pragmatic cooperation on specific projects such as promoting infrastructure construction and developing production and manufacturing capabilities can they bring tangible changes to Africa’s economic and social development , thereby breaking the vicious cycle of hunger and conflict, and building resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Jimmy Yabu, head of the “China-Francophone Africa” ​​Observatory in Cameroon, believes that China has achieved impressive results in infrastructure construction in Africa. “In this regard, China is the best cooperation among countries in the global South. partner and Africa’s most important partner.”

Editor: Zheng Jianlong

