[International Focus]New York subway chokehold case indicted for second-degree murder Russia launched missiles and drones into Ukraine, killing at least six | Penney | Ukraine | Bob Pickard

Ex-Marine in NYC subway chokehold charged with second-degree murder

Daniel Penny was charged with second-degree murder Thursday, according to sources, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not respond.

On May 1, on the New York subway, ex-Marine Penny choked his throat, killing an African-American homeless man, Jordan Neely.

Penney’s attorney said the grand jury “found no wrongdoing, and we are confident that when the jurors in this case re-evaluate the evidence, they will agree with Penney’s actions on the train.”

Russia fires missiles, drones over Ukraine, kills at least six

Russia fired a slew of missiles and drones into southern and eastern Ukraine on Wednesday night, with the Ukrainian army saying it had successfully intercepted a cruise missile and 20 drones loaded with explosives. Still, the airstrike killed at least six people.

The Ukrainian military stated, “The enemy’s long-range attack is aimed at the rear area. According to the enemy, there should be a logistics area supporting the front line.”

Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate a further 9,000 rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday.

Canadian director of AIIB resigns, accusing the organization of being controlled by the CCP

Bob Pickard, Canadian communications director at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), has announced his resignation.

He accused the AIIB of being dominated by the CCP and said joining the AIIB was not in Canada’s interest.

Pickard tweeted, “As a patriotic Canadian, this is my only choice. The bank is dominated by communists and has one of the most toxic cultures imaginable. I don’t think AIIB membership , which is in the interests of our country.”

Comprehensive report by Shang Jing, reporter from NTDTV