December 10th is International Human Rights Day. Some Falun Gong practitioners in the UK gathered in front of the Chinese embassy to hold an event, condemning the CCP’s brutal suppression of Falun Gong for 23 years, telling the world that in the 21st century, brutal violations of citizens’ basic human rights are still taking place in China, and calling on the international community to work together Stop the CCP fascists from persecuting Falun Gong practitioners who believe in Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance, Xinjiang Muslim believers, Tibetan Buddhists, and Hong Kong citizens and students fighting for democracy and freedom.

Falun Dafa Association: Falun Gong Practitioners Are One of the Biggest Victims of CCP Atrocities

“We are gathered opposite the Chinese Embassy in London today to mark International Human Rights Day 2022. This day is an important reminder for all of us that many human rights atrocities are still taking place around the world.”

Victoria White, representative of the British Falun Dafa Association, spoke at the event commemorating World Human Rights Day. (Photo source: Yan Ning/UK)

At the event that day, Victoria White, a representative of the British Falun Dafa Association, first gave a speech. She said: One of the biggest victims of the CCP’s atrocities is the tens of millions of Falun Gong practitioners in China. They are still being persecuted by the CCP to this day, simply because their beliefs take “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance” as the core creed…

Former CCP dictator Jiang Zemin, who died last week and was known for his systematic and brutal crackdown on Falun Gong, established the 610 Office, an additional judicial and security force to “defame Jiang Zemin’s rogue group and cut off financially.” , physically exterminated”, “beating to death counts death as futile, beating to death counts as suicide” and “directly cremated without investigation” have resulted in hundreds of millions of Falun Gong practitioners being slandered, nearly one million practitioners harassed, illegally kidnapped, Detention, reeducation through labor, sentencing, and a large number of practitioners were tortured to death or “organ harvested” to death. Millions of families were persecuted to pieces, wives were separated, and families were destroyed. God can’t tolerate it!

Falun Gong Practitioners: Work Together to Stop This Tragic Persecution

Falun Gong practitioner Liu Hongbo shared her experience of being persecuted by the CCP in mainland China. She obtained Falun Gong in 1997. After the CCP launched a comprehensive persecution of Falun Gong on July 20, 1999, on July 22, she prepared to go to Beijing with her parents, husband, and two-year-old daughter to appeal. When the luggage was checked in the waiting room, a Dafa book “Zhuan Falun” was found, so it was stopped and detained for 24 hours before being released home.

Falun Gong practitioner Liu Hongbo shared her experience of being persecuted by the CCP in mainland China. (Photo source: Yan Ning/UK)

Liu Hongbo said that as a cultivator who has benefited physically and mentally from Dafa, it is the unshirkable responsibility of Dafa disciples to defend the dignity of Dafa. On October 26 of the same year, I finally arrived in Beijing with my husband, mother, and another fellow practitioner, but was arrested by the police in Tiananmen Square, and was subsequently detained in Tiananmen Police Station, Fengtai Gymnasium in the suburbs of Beijing, and Shunyi Detention Center. . Liu Hongbo went on a hunger strike to protest, and was finally taken back to Nanchang by Jiangxi police who went to Beijing to intercept him and continue to be detained.

Since then, Liu Hongbo and her husband have become “regular visitors” to the local police station, police station, detention center, and brainwashing class. She was illegally sentenced to 3 years of forced labor and suffered inhuman torture in the labor camp…

“Compared to the tens of thousands of fellow practitioners who are still being persecuted in China, I am lucky to come to this country that respects human rights, beliefs, and life.” Liu Hongbo said with tears in his eyes: “Today, I would like to take advantage of this special day to appeal to the British government, governments of other western countries, and all kind-hearted people with a sense of justice to stand up and stop this brutal persecution together! The crimes of the CCP cannot be allowed to continue! I hope Justice is done!”

Chairman of European Friends of Falun Gong: The CCP’s evil persecution will definitely disappear

“Today we come together to mark World Human Rights Day. Established as an annual event by the United Nations back in 1948, it reflects what millions of people around the world think: Dignity, freedom for all and justice.”

Mr. John Dee, chairman of Friends of Falun Gong in Europe, who has witnessed the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners peacefully and rationally for 23 years, attended today’s event and delivered a speech. (Photo source: Yan Ning/UK)

Mr. John Dee, chairman of Friends of Falun Gong in Europe, who has witnessed Falun Gong practitioners’ persistent, peaceful and rational persecution for 23 years, attended today’s event and delivered a speech. He said: In the 23 years since the Chinese Communist Party began its horrific persecution of Falun Gong in China, it has never respected the ideas of people’s dignity, freedom or justice.

It is unacceptable for China to sign a charter at the very beginning of the establishment of the United Nations, but to act arbitrarily against the rules of the charter. Globally, the CCP appears to be untouchable, and other countries dare not even challenge it effectively to change the CCP’s position. Despite this huge obstacle, Falun Gong practitioners are not intimidated, and the CCP has difficulty denigrating Falun Dafa’s positive impact on the world.

In the past, people used to say, “One righteousness suppresses a hundred evils.” It is only a matter of time, and the evil persecution by the CCP will also disappear.

Writer Ma Jian: Witnessed “4.25” Falun Gong Ten Thousands Peacefully Appealed

Ma Jian, a British-based writer who once made a sensation in the Chinese literary world with his novel “Show Your Tongue or It’s Empty”, was invited to attend the event on that day, and said amazingly that he had personally participated in supporting the “89 Student Movement” He also witnessed the spectacular scene of thousands of Falun Gong practitioners peacefully appealing to Zhongnanhai on April 25, 1999.

Ma Jian, a British-based writer who once made a sensation in the Chinese literary world with his novel “Show Your Tongue or It’s Empty”, was invited to attend the event on that day, and said amazingly that he had personally participated in supporting the “89 Student Movement” He also witnessed the spectacular scene of thousands of Falun Gong practitioners peacefully appealing to Zhongnanhai on April 25, 1999. (Photo source: Yan Ning/UK)

“Today is World Human Rights Day. What I want to say is: In the lives of Chinese people, what we lack the most is faith. Because faith contains morality and humanitarianism. Faith penetrates into a person’s heart, but others cannot removed,” said Ma Jian.

“Since the CCP introduced Marxism-Leninism to Chinese society in 1949, all other beliefs have been imprisoned, and all people with beliefs have become criminals. Every living person has lost their future just because they don’t believe in the Communist Party. Lives lost, even lives lost.”

“Every life is precious! No one should die for no reason, let alone die because of faith.”

Ma Jian said that he was moved to see Falun Gong practitioners defying the power, peacefully fighting and defending their human rights for so many years. This is the most precious persistence he has seen since “August 9th June 4th”!

On the occasion of World Human Rights Day, some members of the British Parliament sent letters to the British Falun Dafa Association or Falun Gong practitioners, expressing their support for Falun Gong and condemning the crime of “CCP’s live organ harvesting” from Falun Gong practitioners.

Haring (Havering) MP Jon Crudas said in an email: Thank you very much for telling me about this event, I very much agree, unfortunately, I have to leave London on the 10th, so I cannot participate, but I would like to send my support for this event.

Ian Levy MP for Blyth Valley wrote in the letter: The UK is deeply concerned about the ongoing persecution of Falun Gong practitioners and other groups in China. They have endured unbelievable suffering and what has happened to them is one of the many reasons why China is one of the UK’s 31 human rights priority countries.

Given its priority, the UK government often raises human rights concerns, including the treatment of religious and ethnic minorities, directly with Beijing and multilateral forums. These issues were mentioned in a statement to the UN Human Rights Council, as well as in the then Foreign Secretary’s personal address to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2022.

Congressman Ellie Reeves said: I have always been deeply concerned about the persecution of people in China because of their religion or belief, whether it is Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, Christians, Buddhists or Falun Gong practitioners. The freedom to practice, change or share one’s beliefs or beliefs without discrimination or violent opposition is a human right that all people should enjoy.

I will continue to urge the UK government to send a clear message that we will not stand by and tolerate this egregious human rights abuse.

Lord Alton, a member of the British House of Lords, talked about why he is concerned about the CCP’s crimes against humanity in a video. He said, “It is because we strongly support Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which advocates that everyone The right to believe, not believe, or change their beliefs.”

The House of Lords has recently pushed through a number of legislative amendments to support the UK’s public supply chains against human rights abusers. On November 30, during the third reading of the Procurement Bill, the House of Lords voted 191 to 169 to pass amendments to the “forced organ harvesting”. It will be submitted to the House of Commons for a vote in the near future.

The bill was passed in the House of Lords, led by Lord Hunt of Kings Heath. Speaking in the House of Lords, he said: The world is increasingly aware that the CCP is “harvesting” the organs of prisoners of conscience. The horrific crime of “forced organ harvesting” from living victims has led to widespread murder, a Chinese court (in London) has recently found. People who receive organ transplants may prolong their lives, but at the cost of another innocent life.

The amendment, if it becomes law, will give ministers discretion to take action if suppliers or associated persons are found to be involved in forced organ harvesting and unethical activities related to human tissue. are excluded by law.

At the end of April this year, Lord Hunt and members of the British Parliament, including Lord Alton, also promoted a new British law, the Health and Care Bill (the Health and Care Bill), to come into force. The law prohibits British citizens and British nationals from traveling to China and other countries to buy organs for transplants. The new law also makes it a criminal offense for Britons who may be involved in organ trafficking.

