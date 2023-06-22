International Human Rights Forum in Beijing: a step forward towards a new governance of the planet

The International Conference on the International Governance of Human Rights held in Beijing June 14 and 15, in which I had the opportunity to participate, undoubtedly marks a historic moment, characterized by the growing protagonism of the Chinese in the context of the trend towards new truly multipolar balances within the international community.

The occasion for the Conference was provided by the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration on rights humanswhich in turn represented an important step forward on the road to the affirmation of human rights understood in their universality and indivisibility, overcoming the artificial oppositions between civil and political rights on the one hand and economic, social and cultural rights on the other, not to talk about so-called human rights new generation, that every now and then someone tries hard to theorize, trying their hand at the umpteenth discovery of hot water. It is in fact evident that the right to peace, the right to the environment or the right to information constitute as many fundamental elements e essential of the painting. Indeed, it seems difficult to realize human rights on one planet devastated by wars, climatic and environmental degradation and the growing opacity of power, which is the one in which we are currently forced to live.

It is important that human rights are spoken of and that they inspire the concrete action of civil society and governments. Furthermore, the promotion of human rights in all their dimensions must constitute the axis of the planetary government to which it is necessary to aim. Exemplary the action carried out in this regard by the Chinese government which has not materialized in mere propaganda actions or even wars for their “export”, as in the case of Western governments, but in the abolition of poverty for hundreds of millions of people, which accompanies a foreign policy inspired by strict compliance with the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of others and to the promotion of peace for all, as seen in recent days with regard to the Ukrainian conflict, but also that of the rights of oppressed peoples, such as the Palestinians. For these reasons, China is today the country of the future. People work hard but are animated by the awareness of the existence of common goals and benefits. Quite the opposite of Italy, where by now public space and political life are asphyxiated areas populated by ridiculous caricatures, such as the “world leader” who left us a week ago, accompanied by the servile praise of dozens and dozens of characters without dignity and without intelligence which he has gotten to forage generously over the years.

In short, Italy is increasingly a country of people silly but devoid of any sense of the ridiculous, which also explains the resistible rise of Mrs. Meloni and her company of recycled political strollers who, after all, competing ever more fiercely with each other, total the consensus of a sector after all minority of the Italian company. Even democracy in Italy is reduced to a squalid farce, as demonstrated by the ever-shrinking number of less and less motivated people who flock to the periodic electoral rites. From this point of view too, China represents a model superior and successful, given the functioning of the Communist Party with its tens of millions of militants and its relationship with the immense Chinese people, not to mention the other parties, which, albeit minorities, are represented within consultative bodies which they play a role that is not merely decorative.

It is therefore no wonder that in China political choices are actually based on the interests of the people, while in the West and above all in Italy, which is the sad and unworthy rear, these choices are directly functional to the interests of a small group of capitalists who couldn’t care less about the life and well-being of people, so much so that they are preparing for the end of the world and of civilization which will represent a consequence unavoidable of their class dominance. The entire Western ruling class is increasingly made up of sad clowns who certainly do not answer to the people but to economic power. He continues to amass disproportionate wealth by selling armaments, exacerbating the environmental and climate crisis, monopolizing vaccines and in other antisocial ways.

The result is a profound crisis of civil coexistence which seems to herald the total disintegration of society, also attested by only apparently minor episodes such as road homicides committed for pure exhibitionism by apparently people irrecoverable to every perspective of life endowed with meaning. Provided that political and social forces do not finally emerge from the very heart of corrupt and unequal Western societies that are able to constitute an alternative to the current sad collapse. But it won’t be an easy or painless process.

