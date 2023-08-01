China and New Zealand successfully conclude illegal money laundering case involving Gong Xiaohua

In a joint effort between the relevant departments in China and New Zealand, the illegal transnational pyramid scheme and money laundering case involving Gong Xiaohua has been successfully concluded. Both countries’ diplomatic and law enforcement departments maintained close cooperation throughout the handling of the case. At the request of Singapore, China provided crucial evidence to Singapore through judicial assistance, which played a vital role in the successful seizure of criminal assets.

International law enforcement and judicial cooperation have proven to be effective in pursuing fugitives, recovering stolen goods, and combating transnational crimes. In recent years, transnational crimes, including corruption, have become a global concern. Criminals use diverse methods to commit crimes and transfer stolen money, evading supervision and punishment. To address this issue, the international community has negotiated and implemented various multilateral conventions, such as the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which provide legal protection for combating transnational crimes. Additionally, countries have strengthened cooperation through bilateral judicial cooperation treaties and other means. These mechanisms allow countries to share criminal evidence and intelligence, arrest and extradite criminal suspects, and recover, return, manage, and dispose of criminal assets, leaving no room for criminals and their assets to hide.

Combating transnational crimes is a shared responsibility of all nations. Transnational crime is a menace to the international community, and international cooperation to combat it is both a global trend and the aspiration of people worldwide. Despite differences in national conditions, political systems, and legal frameworks, countries should faithfully fulfill their international cooperation obligations. The law enforcement and judicial cooperation between China and New Zealand exemplify this principle. Both countries are parties to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and the United Nations Convention against Corruption. In 2006, they signed a bilateral criminal judicial assistance treaty. The two countries have provided mutual assistance in several cases, including the “Hundred Red Notice Personnel” Yan Yongming case, resulting in fruitful cooperation.

The Chinese government has actively joined major international conventions on combating transnational crimes while expanding the network of cooperation treaties for bilateral criminal judicial assistance and extradition. Currently, China has signed extradition treaties with 60 countries, including Thailand, Spain, and France, and criminal judicial assistance treaties with 46 countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Canada. Additionally, China has signed civil and commercial agreements with 40 countries, including Russia, Singapore, and Greece. China‘s efforts in collaborating with other nations to combat transnational crimes, as well as pursuing fugitives and recovering stolen goods, have received praise and support from the international community.

On the other hand, certain countries have a habit of politicizing efforts to combat crime, turning a blind eye to criminals and their assets fleeing other countries. They refuse to engage in international law enforcement and judicial cooperation and even serve as safe havens for criminals. Such behavior violates the obligations of relevant international conventions and undermines the collective efforts to combat transnational crimes. Consequently, it is met with opposition from the international community, and the countries engaging in these practices will inevitably suffer the consequences.

