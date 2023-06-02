International Observation｜The opening of the Shangri-La Dialogue is about to begin, and China’s global security initiative becomes a buzzword_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Singapore, June 1. The 20th Shangri-La Dialogue will be held in Singapore from June 2 to 4. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu was invited to attend the meeting and will deliver a speech introducing China‘s global security initiative, which has attracted the attention of many parties.

Experts and scholars from many countries in the Asia-Pacific region said that the world today is facing many uncertainties, and it is the common expectation of the international community to rationally respond to security concerns and promote inclusive development.

On August 3, 2022, at the camp of the Chinese peacekeeping force in Tire, southern Lebanon, Chinese peacekeeping officers and soldiers participated in the handover ceremony of the command of the 20th and 21st batches of Chinese peacekeeping troops to Lebanon. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Kong Kangyi)

Focus on regional security

According to the organizers, nearly 600 representatives of national defense and security agencies from more than 40 countries and regions will participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The Dialogue will hold 7 plenary sessions, 2 ministerial roundtable meetings and 6 special forums, focusing on hot topics of regional security. Important topics include China‘s security initiatives, promotion of stability and balance in the Asia-Pacific region, response to regional tensions, challenges faced by the development of military capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, regional security from a nuclear perspective, maritime security, and cyber security. Multi-national defense chiefs will also hold several bilateral or multilateral talks.

Li Shangfu will make a speech on the topic of “China‘s New Security Initiative” on the 4th, and will also meet with the heads of delegations of relevant countries during the meeting. During his visit to Singapore, he will meet and hold talks with officials from the Singapore government and defense departments.

“Li Shangfu attended the Shangri-La Dialogue for the first time as the Minister of Defense of China, and will focus on interpreting China‘s global security initiatives, which is highly anticipated by the media and public opinion of various countries.” said Ong Shijie, chairman of the Center for New Asian Strategic Studies in Malaysia.

On April 17, in Tehran, the capital of Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Qarnani spoke at a regular press conference. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Khanani said on the 17th that Iranian President Rahim and Saudi Arabian King Salman have mutually invited each other to visit their respective countries. (Photographed by Xinhua News Agency reporter Sha Dati)

Peaceful development is what people want

China is the initiator of the global security initiative, and it is also the activist who implements this major initiative. Recently, China‘s diplomacy, which has pressed the “accelerator button”, has successfully promoted world-renowned achievements such as the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which has won wide acclaim from the international community, and has also given the world a deeper understanding and more recognition of global security initiatives.

“The Global Security Initiative calls for upholding a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security concept. No country can strengthen its own security at the expense of other countries’ interests. In the context of some countries’ confrontation between camps and the priority of their own interests, this It has brought a breath of fresh air to the world. China‘s successful reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran is widely regarded by the international community as a successful practice of global security initiatives.” Ong Shijie said.

Ana Marinberg-Uy, deputy director of the “Asian Century” Strategic Research Institute in the Philippines, said: “The global security initiative is part of China‘s commitment to uphold multilateralism and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. Respond to intertwined traditional and non-traditional security challenges among countries and regions in the region, and promote inclusive development.”

Talking about his expectations for this dialogue, Singapore political commentator Weng Desheng said: “For Asia today, peace is the biggest dividend. Asia, which accounts for 60% of the world‘s population, cannot achieve prosperity without peace. This A great and arduous project cannot be damaged by outside spoilers. Therefore, China‘s new security concept will gain more and more attention on the international stage.”

This is the White House photographed on January 20 in Washington, the capital of the United States. (Photographed by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie)

U.S. “Indo-Pacific strategy” raises concerns

It is reported that US Secretary of Defense Austin will speak at the dialogue on advancing the so-called “Indo-Pacific Strategy” on the 3rd. Analysts believe that the United States insists on pursuing the “Indo-Pacific Strategy” to maintain its own hegemony and interrupt the peaceful development process of other countries. This will only lead to confrontation and division, not peace and prosperity.

Zhang Chi, an associate professor at the National Defense University, said in an interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency that the US “Indo-Pacific strategy” is in the name of “freedom and openness” and “maintaining regional security”, but it is actually forcing countries in the region to choose sides. This strategy embodies the US Cold War mentality and zero-sum game concept, and will only lead the Asia-Pacific region to bloc politics and camp confrontation, and undermine the prosperity and stability of the Asia-Pacific region.

“The so-called ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’ of the United States and the ‘Quadruple Security Dialogue’ led by the United States are all aimed at containing and suppressing China, which may create divisions among ASEAN countries and turn Southeast Asia into a geopolitical battlefield. ASEAN countries refuse to choose sides, Therefore, it is difficult for the ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’ to be recognized in Southeast Asia.” Marienburg-Uy said.

Jinping, director of the Institute of International Relations of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said that ASEAN member states hope that China and the United States can play a complementary role and create a mechanism that is conducive to development, prosperity, peace, stability and harmony for the region and the world. ASEAN and countries in the Asia-Pacific region should work with China to enhance confidence in multilateralism and economic globalization, build an open and diverse world economy, and blaze a new trail for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“In the context of the accelerated evolution of the world‘s century-old changes and the increasingly complex game between major powers, peace and development are the most precious international public goods. This requires major countries to effectively shoulder their international responsibilities with an open and inclusive attitude and strive to maintain the hard-won peace. The situation and development results, rather than sowing discord and fanning the flames.” Zhang Chi said. (Participating reporters: Cai Shuya, Li, Wu Changwei, Mao Pengfei, Yan Jie, Yi Ling)

