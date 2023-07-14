Home » international options for Switzerland and Europe
international options for Switzerland and Europe

iliad strengthens its offer for users traveling abroad. 5GB of dedicated data traffic for surfing in the European Union or Switzerland.

iliad expands its services and announces the arrival of international options: a data package, which can be activated on all iliad mobile offers, to have greater GB allowance in Europe and Switzerland.

A further step forward by the operator to meet the needs of users who need greater connectivity during their travels abroad.

Iliad internet options for abroad

Starting from 13 July 2023 iliad offers:

for theEuropean Union5GB extra of data traffic – in addition to the GB already included in your offer – to surf abroad a €3.99 for one month; for the Swissyou can activate the offer to have 5GB of data traffic, for €4.99 for a month.
In this way, users will be able to make the most of the advantages of a dedicated internet package, without using pay-as-you-go data services.

The data option for abroad can be activated on all iliad mobile offers, only once in the month, and does not provide for automatic renewal.

This allows users to have extra gigabytes and connection only when they really need it, without contractual obligations or unwanted additional costs.

How to activate international options iliad

Users who wish to do so can activate the option in their Personal Area on www.iliad.it, or via Simbox in over 4,000 points of sale in Italy.

