Title: International Pressure Mounts on Coup Leaders in Niger as US Expresses Firm Support for ECOWAS

Date: [Insert Date]

Location: Niamey, Niger

International pressure is increasing on the leaders of the coup in Niger, as the United States expressed its “firm” support for West African countries that have threatened to use force to restore democracy in the nation. In addition, Senegal has made soldiers available for potential intervention.

Amidst the streets of the capital, hundreds of anti-French protesters marched in support of the ruling junta. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed general support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and its attempts to reinstate the ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum. He emphasized that the United States believes these efforts are crucial and has pledged its support.

Furthermore, Senegal’s Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall stated that her country is willing to engage in military intervention if ECOWAS decides to take decisive action. Sall emphasized the need to stop such coups and declared that Senegalese soldiers are ready to contribute to the cause.

Meanwhile, the military coup leaders in Niger are attempting to exploit anti-Western sentiment to strengthen their hold on power. As part of their crackdown on dissent, the junta has suspended broadcasts by French radio station RFI and television station France 24 within the country, according to the French Foreign Ministry.

The recent coup effectively brought an end to the government of President Bazoum, marking the first democratic transfer of power in Niger since its independence in 1960. However, the coup has sparked anti-French sentiment and raised concerns about the country’s future in combating extremism in the Sahel region of Africa. It is worth noting that the junta leaders have shown admiration for Russia, which has supported other African countries rocked by military coups.

The coup has faced international condemnation from the West and the ECOWAS bloc, which has threatened to remove the junta by force if Bazoum is not reinstated as president. As tensions escalate in the capital, Niamey, and the surrounding region, several European countries have commenced evacuating their citizens.

During a protest organized by the junta and civil society groups on Niger’s independence day, participants expressed solidarity with neighboring countries that have also experienced military takeovers in recent years. Some demonstrators even waved Russian flags, underlining the shifting currents of influence in the region.

While it remains uncertain whether the majority of the population supports the coup, daily life in many areas of the capital proceeded as usual on Thursday. US President Joe Biden used Niger’s independence day as an opportunity to demand the release of Bazoum and the restoration of democracy, stating that the Nigerien people have the right to choose their leaders and have expressed their will through legitimate elections.

The White House’s focus remains on diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, with spokesman John Kirby acknowledging the limited timeframe for a peaceful resolution. However, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the new military ruler, criticized the condemnation of the coup and urged the population to be prepared to defend the nation. He deemed the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS as illegal, unfair, and inhumane.

There are concerns that the junta could restrict uranium exports, as Niger accounts for 5% of the global market, as reported by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). ECOWAS has set a deadline for Sunday for the junta to reinstate President Bazoum, who currently remains under house arrest.

Contributors to this report: Zane Irwin in Dakar, Senegal; John Leicester in Paris; Toussaint N’Gotta in Abidjan, Ivory Coast; and Edith Lederer at the United Nations.