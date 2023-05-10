Home » International Rome, today’s results: women’s tournament, men’s qualifications
World

International Rome, today’s results: women’s tournament, men’s qualifications

International Rome, today’s results: women’s tournament, men’s qualifications

Lisa will face Kasatkina, regrets for Stefanini. Men, Cobolli exalts himself and passes

Day with 5 Italians on the field in the first round of the Internazionali d’Italia. And the derby between Lisa Pigato and Diletta Cherubini was certainly among the best matches of this Tuesday, with the victory in the third set 7-5 2-6 6-3 of the 19-year-old from Bergamo: in the second round Lisa will face Kasatkina, seeded number 8 of the tournament.

STEFANINI REGRETS

Play a great game but fails to pass Lucrezia Stefanini, who falls in both tie-breaks against the Chinese Xiyu Wang. A lot to complain about for Stefanini, who in the first set first cancels two set points and then wastes one. Even more regrets in the second game, with three set points wasted in the tenth game.

OK Paolini

Victory of great authority that of Jasmine Paolini, who beats Xinyu Wang in three sets. In the first set Jasmine snatches a decisive break in the tenth game, but in the second set the match gets complicated: Paolini recovers from 1-4 up to the tie-break, where she yields 7-3. With the inertia of the match in favor of the Chinese Jasmine is sumptuous and reacts, bringing home the match in the third set with a clear 6-2. For the Tuscan there will be a very tough second round, against the Kazakh Rybakina. The American McNally was too strong and overwhelmed Dalila Spiteri, number 508 in the ranking, with a clear 6-0 6-1.

Qualifiers men

On the day in which Agamenone, Pellegrino and Maestrelli fell (respectively defeated in two sets by Muller, Popyrin and Martinez), the great comeback victory of Flavio Cobolli stands out, beating the American Nava in third (4-6 7-6 7- 5), after passing Basilashvili, and enters the main draw. Roman and Romanist, Cobolli had a huge following and was the main character of this day at the Foro Italico, making field 2 fill up with people (in the video posted on the Federtennis Instagram page all his joy

The last Italian to take the field is Napolitano, who wins a tough match against the German Marterer by comeback. After losing the first set 4-6, Stefano raises the level and gets the pass for the main draw with a double 7-5 (Napolitano had lost his serve 5-4 in favor, but he was very good at going back up to success with the final two games).

© breaking latest news

