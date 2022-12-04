International sharp comment丨From the Elysee Palace dinner to the White House state banquet, Europe sees through the United States

On the 2nd local time, French President Macron ended his three-day visit to the United States. Macron, who is good at mediating, went to the United States this time, mainly to seek exemption from the US “Inflation Reduction Act” for European companies. But in the end, nothing was achieved, and the US-European relationship had to be further torn with regret.

Of course, in order to receive France, the “oldest” ally, the United States has made great efforts to save face: entertain the Macron and his wife with the “Blair Palace”, a luxury hotel larger than the White House; entertain them with high-level state banquets including lobster and caviar ; Arranged a rich itinerary involving politics, economy, science and technology, culture and other fields… However, no matter how grand the banquet is, no matter how warm the handshake is, it cannot conceal the seemingly incompatible relationship between the two parties.

Macron’s visit to the United States this time is nominally a state visit, but in fact it is to seek justice. In August of this year, US President Biden signed the “Inflation Reduction Act”, introducing a large number of incentives including high subsidies to promote the production and application of electric vehicles and other green technologies in the United States. This aroused great dissatisfaction among European countries. They believe that this bill contains trade protectionist policies, violates WTO rules, will exacerbate the shrinkage of European industrial production, and force European companies to transfer their production lines to the United States.

In order to defend the interests of Europe, Macron specially hosted a banquet at the Elysee Palace in the presidential palace to entertain many European entrepreneurs a few days before his visit, trying to persuade them to keep their production lines in Europe. French and European media also hope that Macron’s trip will persuade the United States to exempt European companies. On the first day of his arrival in the United States, Macron fired with full force, criticizing the “Inflation Reduction Act” as “super offensive” to European companies, and that “many jobs in France and Europe are facing destruction.” The problem. Macron also said France wanted to be “respected as a good friend” by the United States and advocated greater economic coordination on both sides of the Atlantic.

In the face of Macron’s appeal, Biden said that the United States does not need to apologize to Europe, but can make “fine adjustments”, but did not specify specific measures. Some German media pointed out that when it comes to issues involving economic interests, the first choice of the United States can only be itself, and Europeans must have a clear understanding of this.

In this regard, Europe has long felt deeply. Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Europe has faced a huge energy crisis due to following the United States in launching multiple rounds of sanctions against Russia. The United States, known as an ally, took the opportunity to sit on the ground and raise prices and take advantage of the fire. Currently, the EU imports U.S. LNG at four times the domestic price. At the same time, the European Central Bank is also in trouble under the pressure of the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sharply. Amid multiple crises, Europe is facing major threats to industry, jobs, and capital flow to the United States.

This time, the Biden administration spent 500,000 U.S. dollars to dedicate the first state banquet since taking office to Macron. In addition to appeasement, it is also a kind of solicitation. The United States needs Europe to coordinate and cooperate on the Russia-Ukraine issue, and to be consistent with the United States in dealing with “competition” with China. This is tantamount to “sucking blood” from Europe while also making it serve US hegemony.

For Macron and European leaders, the grand state banquet at the White House was even more bitter than the dinner at the Elysee Palace to retain many companies a few days ago. Shining silverware and bright smiles cannot hide the deep rift between the “transatlantic partners” and the fact that the United States has never regarded Europe as an ally, but as a successor to prevent disasters and fires, and to maintain American hegemony. A stepping stone, a bully who pays for the interests of the United States.

Before Macron’s visit to the United States, the American “Politics” predicted that if the United States could not reach a compromise with the French side on the trade subsidy dispute between the United States and Europe, a transatlantic trade war would be inevitable. From the Elysee Palace dinner to the grand state banquet at the White House, Europe must have seen more clearly the intentions of the United States, and the pace of pursuing strategic independence cannot stop for a moment.

(Reviewer for International Sharp Review)