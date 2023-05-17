International tennis live: Djokovic-Rune, follow LIVE

Surprise in the quarterfinals of the International BNL of Italy 2023. The Danish Holger Rune delete the outgoing sample Novak Djokovic in three sets (6-2, 4-6, 6-2) and accesses the semifinals of the Roman ATP: he will challenge the winner between Ruud and Cerundolo. Follow the game live.





16:38

Incredible at the Internationals: Rune eliminates Djokovic!

The Danish tops in three sets (6-2, 4-6, 6-2) the Serbian number one in the world and the defending champion of the Internationals of Italy. The 20-year-old from Gentofte thus enters semifinal where will challenge the winner of the confrontation between Ruud e Cerundolo.

16:31

Djokovic shortens but we are at the end of the match

Il Serbian he saves himself from the advantages, but seems to have mentally exited the game: Rune can close the dispute.

16:27

Rune is literally unleashed: 5-1, semifinal one step away

Service and winning right for the 20 year old Danish who is playing a game of the highest level. Djokovic now it serves to remain in the Internationals.

16:23

Djokovic pride: 1-4

Il Serbian keeps to 15 with a game of absolute tranquility and shortens the distance. Meanwhile he starts again to rain on the Central.

16:21

Furious Rune: “Are you a joke? They pay you to be wrong.” Djokovic incredulous

Show of the Danish after a disputed ball during the quarter-final against Serbian garlic Internationals of Italy: what happened. (READ EVERYTHING)

16:19

Uncontainable Rune: 4-0!

Il Danish he cares about the advantages and now he flies: the semifinal seems one step away!

16:12

Another break Rune: 3-0!

Another masterful game of the Danish which from the baseline is a wall: Djokovic he is nervous and still loses serve.

16:07

Djokovic enraged with the referee

The Serbian, visibly nervous, accuses Lahyani to ‘act’. The atmosphere at the Central Forum of the Foro Italico is heating up.

16:04

Rune irrepressible: it’s 2-0 on Djokovic!

Il 20 year old Danish keeps the joke to the advantages: due game a zero for him.

15:57

Flash start for Rune: break and 1-0

Djokovic play a bad game and lose beat at 15Danish on the contrary loads.

15:53

Djokovic-Rune, third set at the start

The third partial of the match begins: we start with the Serbian at the joke.

15:51

Djokovic wins the second set

Il Serbianafter a wonderful short ball, also wins the second point of the game after the interruption and brings the match back to balance: 1-1 against Rune.

15:48

The match between Djokovic and Rune resumes

It starts again, after more than an hour, from decimo game of the second set: the Serbian leads by 5-4 on Danish.

15:46

Djokovic and Rune return to the Central field

Il Serbian and the Danish they returned to the main field of the Italian Forum for heating.

15:41

Djokovic warms up in the central locker room

Il Serbian champion warms up and stretches backstage at the main camp of the Italian Forum under the watchful eye of his athletic trainers.

15:40

Ljubicic: “Whoever wins the Internazionali d’Italia is the favorite at Roland Garros”

The former number 3 Atp ed Federer’s former coach confirms the importance of Rome tournament also from a slam perspective. Then up musetti: “His life has changed.” (READ EVERYTHING)

15:20

Internationals of Italy, the official communication

“Matches will not resume until 3.40pm“. So the Twitter profile of the Masters 1000 in Rome on the resumption of the match between Djokovic e Rune suspended due to rain in the tenth game of the second set.

15:10

Internationals of Italy, Musetti ko: the comment on Tsitsipas

The path also endslast Italian remained in the board. The carrarino exits the scene eighths: his statements on the 24-year-old Greek, fifth player in the world. (READ MORE)

14:55

Djokovic-Rune, expected updates

They await official communications on the resumption of the match, suspended for rain in the tenth game of the second set with the Serbian ahead 5-4.

14:48

Djokovic-Rune, match interrotto

I players they go back to the locker room, the field of Central is covered with the tarpaulin. According to the referee Lahyani it is too dangerous to continue with the slippery lines.

14:42

Match abandoned due to rain

The match has been suspended momentarily 30-0 per Djokovic in the tenth game: it rains on the central del Italian Forum.

14:39

Incredible in the middle: Rune counterbreak that shortens to 4-5!

Counterbreak by the Dane, with Djokovic which gives him a heavy game for the economy of the second set. Incredibly he reopens a set that seemed dominated by the Serbian.

14:33

Rune shortens but Djokovic serves for the set

Il Danish stops the bleeding and shortens on 5-3 but now the Serbian goes to serve to lead to the match in the third and decisive set.

14:29

Rune calls the physio

Il Danish meanwhile call the physio on the pitch: the goal is to ‘cool down’ Djokovicvery launched in the second set.

14:27

Djokovic keeps his serve: it’s 5-2

The number one in the world keeps service at 15 con Rune who lost his lucidity after getting nervous with the referee.

14:22

Impeccable Djokovic, there is the break: 4-2

Rune he gets nervous about a ball that’s off by a millimetre, but the Serbian is concentrated and places the ball break which can change the fate of the match. Meanwhile it starts to rain on Roma.

14:14

Djokovic keeps the lead: 3-2

Il Serbian he’s moving up the ranks and is able to hold his innings with major incisiveness.

14:12

Rune responds blow by blow: 2-2

Important race that of 20 year old Danish which is putting Djokovic in difficulty.

14:06

Djokovic keeps his serve: 2-1

Il Serbian undo one dangerous break pointsaves with her serve and takes the lead again by two games to one in the second set.

14:01

Runes, what a show: 1-1!

What a game of 20 year old Danish: holds the game a zero with a forehand to applause.

13:59

Djokovic starts the second set on the right foot: 1-0

The number one in the world he is 15 and begins the second set with an advantage.

13:53

Rune takes the first set

Total domain of 20 year old Danish who wins the first set with the score of 6-2 after 39 minutes of play.

13:47

Djokovic doesn’t give up: 2-5

Il Serbian holds the serve to the advantages and cancels a set point of Rune.

13:44

Rune dominated he match: 5-1

Il Danish is dominating the game far and wide: 21 points to 12 for the 20-year-old from Gentofte. Djokovic so far in great difficulty.

13:39

Rune show: 4-1!

Double break for the Dane who exploits the many errors of Djokovic: the Serbian has not entered the game yet.

13:34

Djokovic sleepy: Rune on 3-1

Il Danish consolidates its break again, the Serbian so far very buggy.

13:27

Djokovic is there: 1-2

Il Serbian it shakes and keeps the beat at zerothus winning the first game of his game.

13:25

Rune sul 2-0

Il Danish nullifies two break points by Djokoviccomeback from 15-40 and consolidates his advantage: two games and zero.

13:18

What a start from Rune: 1-0!

Three winning shots and immediately break for the Danish who started the match focused and determined.

13:14

Djokovic-Rune, the match begins

It starts on central of the Italian Forum with the Serbian, holder of the title, in service.

13:12

Djokovic and Rune: the path to the Internationals

The Serbian eliminated Etcheverry, Dimitrov e Norrie. The Danish, on the other hand, got the better of Fils, Fognini and Popyrin.

13:09

Djokovic-Rune: here we go!

I two players they enter the red clay of the central court, acclaimed by the public!

12:50

Internationals, Medvedev and Tsitsipas on the field tomorrow

The program of quarter finals will continue tomorrow, with two of the favorites for the final victory: on the pitch Medvedevagainst the surprise Hanfmann, e Tsitsipas against Coric.

12:40

Sinner: “What I missed”

The words after defeat against Cerundolo of thethe South Tyrolean, who appeared visibly displeased and would have made a confession. (READ EVERYTHING)

12:30

In the evening the other Ruud-Cerundolo quarter-final

Two quarter-finals will be played today, with Ruud e Cerundolo who will compete for a place in the semifinals not before 7pm.

12:20

Musetti also out

It didn’t get any better Lorenzo Musettiwhich had to be surrendered to the greco Stefanos Tsitsipas in two sets with a double 7-5. (READ EVERYTHING)

12:15

Sinner, unexpected ko

The race of the players ended in the round of 16 azzurri in Internationals of Italy. It was the most sensational Jannik Sinnerwho bowed out against the Argentine Cerundolo. (READ EVERYTHING)

12:05

Djokovic-Rune, the precedents

Djokovic will accomplish 36 years old soon, Rune he has recently completed 20. On the field, however, they are in perfect equality: the Serbian beat him in the first round of the 2021 Us Open, the Dane took revenge the following year in the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris / Bercy by beating him in the final.

12:00

Djokovic on the field at the Central, challenge with Rune

The current number one in the world opens the quarter-final program with his match against the Dane Rune: the match will start at 13 on the central field.

Rome – Foro Italico