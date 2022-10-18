LONDON – The web is becoming less free. Governments in numerous countries around the world are attacking the global network to create more controllable online spaces. It is the warning that comes from “Freedom on the net 2022“, the annual report on the subject published by the American think tank Freedom Housewhose subtitle is “how to counter the authoritarian restructuring of the internet”.

During 2022, global freedom on the web declined for the twelfth consecutive year, the study says, accusing many countries of campaigning to divide the internet into a series of repressive enclaves. The most notable setbacks occurred in Russia, Myanmar, Sudan e Libya. In all, in at least 53 countries, users have encountered censorship, legal repercussions and draconian prison sentences for expressing themselves freely on the web. And for the eighth year in a row, China was the worst country in the world for online freedom, continuing to tighten controls on the technology sector and internet communications, particularly during the Olympics. Beijing and after tennis champion Peng Shuai’s sexual abuse allegations against a senior Chinese Communist Party executive.

Since the beginning of the year, a record number of governments have blocked sites with non-violent political, social or religious content, even in cases where the sites in question were based outside national borders, the report continues. However, Freedom House also reports some good news in its annual state of the web survey: 26 countries have seen improvements in internet freedom thanks to the resilience of new media and new laws that provide a model for combating digital authoritarianism. And even in the United States, despite continuing misinformation, conspiracy theories and bullying on the web, the study concludes, internet freedom has progressed marginally for the first time in the past six years.