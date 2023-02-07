Fastweb it turned out to be the best Italian operator in 2022 as regards the internet connection from a fixed network, effectively confirming what was seen in the previous year as well. With an average of 145,61Mbps in download and 72.76Mbps in upload, it was positioned ahead of WindTre, Vodafone, Fiscali and TIM. The analysis was conducted by nPerf based on 938,170 tests performed on nPerf.com and partner sites from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

DOWNLOAD

The above data are the overall ones, i.e. they take into account “all stationary technologies“. From here, therefore, it emerges that on average Fastweb is the operator that provided the highest download speed with 145Mbps, followed by WindTre con 141,72Mbps, Vodafone (133,83Mbps), Tiscali (128,31Mbps) e TIM (120.25Mbps). In one year the average download speed in Italy grew by 32 percentage pointsTIM and Vodafone are the ones that have increased the most.

UPLOAD

Even better it went for the upload speed, +58% compared to the previous year: once again TIM and Vodafone are the operators who recorded the greatest variation, but Fastweb again provides the higher speed with an average of 72.76Mbps. Behind him is Vodafone with 70.91Mbps.

LATENCY

The third parameter taken into consideration was the latency: in this case WindTre is the best in 2022, with an average of 23.68ms, followed by Fastweb (24.28ms), TIM (29.41ms), Vodafone (32.54ms) and Tiscali (36.29ms). nPerf underlines how for download, upload and latency the gap between the most performing and the least performing operator is gradually narrowing.

Average Italy 2022: