@look at the news KNEWS:[The reason for the stampede in Itaewon is announced! South Korean Prime Minister: It is not wrong for young people to enjoy festivals]On November 1, South Korean Prime Minister Han Deok-soo held a press conference on the stampede in Itaewon. He said that the reason for the stampede was a lack of security personnel and a lack of systems. He also said that it is not wrong for young people to enjoy festivals. The South Korean government guarantees that similar things will not happen again in the future, and the South Korean government will subsidize the foreign victims of the stampede accident with the treatment of their own citizens.

The following are excerpts from the comments of netizens by the editor of China Digital Times:

The locker room at the Allianz Arena: For so many days, I put things in other countries on the hot search list, and I asked five questions. Unexpectedly, the prime minister immediately came out and said that the young people enjoyed it right, admitting that the government was dereliction of duty.Hahahaha, I can’t even choose the featured comments, right?

Passerby Asi: He speaks human words. But we always blame people who go out and enjoy life for saying “no xx unless necessary”, “why do you want xx, it’s not good to stay at home, why don’t you wait for xx before xx” and so on, obviously it should be me What I think is necessary is necessary!The best time in life is actually very short. If you don’t pursue it, you will miss it.

anliulau: Compared with other normal countries, Nigeria is becoming more and more different, and it is not the same. I am very confident.

Ocean-Wang-W: I have no filter for any country. I especially agree with a sentence, the whole world is a grass team. Don’t look down on anyone. But there is a difference between grass and grass. There are those who face problems and admit their inadequacies and have the courage to take responsibility. There are also those with white face, those with fragrant face, and those with hand cream on your face. In short, the grass platform with responsibility and the shameless grass platform are still not the same.

Thomas: This is the responsibility of a big country. When something happens to some “big country”, it will only cancel this and ban that. In order to not take responsibility and save face, I can’t wait to transform the people into pure money-making tools. Some stupid newspapers and media still have the face to ask others, and the β face is thicker than that of the Great Wall kidnapper. Pooh!

Out of Body Master Sister: I didn’t know what to do when I heard the correct and pertinent words

Un-Luckygal: It’s so precious to be able to admit and face up to one’s own inadequacies… no comparison no harm series

Rrrrainontotheone: There’s nothing wrong with young people enjoying festivals

