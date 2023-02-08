the american band Interpol is the new surprise Low Festivalwhere they will present their latest work “The Other Side of Make-Believe”. The festival, which takes place from July 28 to 30 of this year, had previously announced the names of Placebo, Vetusta Morla, Viva Suecia, Bombay Bicycle Club, Deluxe, Iván Ferreiro y Bogota burnsamong others.

Low Festival has announced one of the big names in this edition: Interpol. The New York band, led by Paul Bankswill arrive in Benidorm to present “The Other Side Of Make-Believe”, an album that they harvested during the pandemic and in which they present more renewed sounds than ever but without persevering the essence of the group. The British group will also be starring in a long list of dates throughout the peninsula.

About the long duration in the magazine we commented: “‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’ It is a good work that will not unleash euphoria, but that includes several clear successes and that, in addition, works as a coherent reference endowed with a global identity, after the less transcendent pieces fulfill their role of protecting the gems of the lot. Interpol are, in short, a band in which to continue trusting, two decades after their sweeping foray onto the scene with the magnificent “Turn On The Bright Lights” (Matador, 02), in turn endorsed later with the no less exceptional “Antics” (Matador, 04)”.

The festival counts, one more year, with the impulse of Vibra Mahou. With this collaboration, the music platform of Mahou Cinco Estrellas reinforces its support for live music and will have its own stage where some of the most powerful bands on the bill will perform.

Other prominent names on the bill are Placebo, Vetusta Morla, Viva Suecia, Bombay Bicycle Club, Deluxe, Iván Ferreiro, Arde Bogotá, Second, Cupido and Cariño, among others. Season tickets for #Low2023 are available, only until this Sunday or exhaust space at www.lowfestival.es the en www.entradas.com. The price will go up as the quotas are exhausted.

The Interpol tour will also pass through San Sebastián (February 14, Victoria Eugenia Theatre), Santiago de Compostela (February 15, Sala Capitol), Santander (February 19, Espacio Santander), Madrid (February 20 and 21, La Riviera), Barcelona (February 23, Sala Razzmatazz ), Murcia (February 24, Mamba!) y Malaga (February 25, Sala París 15). On February 16 and 18, they will be performing in Lisbon and Guimaraes, in Portugal.