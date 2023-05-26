Interrogation of the mother of the killer boy from Vladislav Ribnikar school | Info

The hearing of the mother of the boy who committed the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school lasted for hours.

Source: Espresso/Tamara Trajković/private archive

When giving a statement to the Belgrade police, the mother of the boy who committed the massacre at the Belgrade school “Vladislav Ribnikar” stated that there were some pubertal “bugs” as they understood it, but nothing dramatic or serious. He was excellent at school, he also went to extracurricular activities and no one complained about him, nor did he say that he had any problems. In the family, everything worked as it should and the relationship was good and normal.

The police asked the mother about everything – from kindergarten, when the boy started, what he was like, what happened, when he started school, about relationships with friends, who he hung out with, if he had any problems with them, whether he had a pet, what is his relationship like with his sister, did he complain about anything, was he dissatisfied with anything… and the questioning lasted ten hours!

His parents were not divorced or separated, as was speculated, but lived together until the crime. His father is now in custody, and the boy is in hospital. The boy’s mother is not suspected of anything for now and she was interviewed by the police as a citizen. She was accompanied by lawyer Irina Borović, who says that the mother answered all the questions asked.

“They asked her about all the events related to her son and his life and relationships with others. She also answered questions about family circumstances and relationships, so everything that can help to try to understand why he did it and how it all happened. And the mother wants to understand what is the cause,” said Irina Borović. The police will also question the woman who took care of the children when the parents were not there and helped them in the house.

