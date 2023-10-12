Interrupted Dialogue ~ About Elles

“Interrupted Dialogue” explores the deep friendship between two young women, Maga and the author, and their journey from their hometown of Boucan-Carré to university. It also addresses the challenges they face, including a tragic event that upends their friendship and their dreams.

No. We’re not done yet, sister. Our whisper. Our woman-to-woman dialogue. This dialogue which goes beyond that of men. Maga, my childhood friend. You have to hear me. No, I tell you. No. We still have words to share. Complaints. More tears, full-throated laughter.

We haven’t finished our little dialogue yet. The one we started to Boucan-Carré, where you and I cry, let our tears bathe our bodies. The one where we were wondering what we are going to do; how we are going to cope with life, with the future. Since we were alone. All alone with our crazy dreams. Since we were both motherless and had a living, irresponsible father; since your aunt abandoned you after final year, telling you: that’s all I can do for you. Now it’s time to rest. Get out of here!

The beginning of a friendship in Boucan-Carré

Since our parents considered philosophy class to be an achievement for a woman. The highest peak they said. So, no question of thinking about university. University is a boy’s world. A woman could not even think about going there, otherwise she may get confused in the future. She might bark over time. Rebels that we are, we made the decision to return to Port-au-Prince, the city of hot news; city ​​of politicians, city upstairs where the filthy, the destitute are at the bottom.

And there we are, we returned to this unknown place to secure a place at the State University of Haiti; to have our own star; to become the ones we often heard talking about on the radio. Did you forget? Tell me, Maga. You told me you wanted to be like Man Lolo, Antoinette Duclaire. You do not remember ? You told me that you wanted to create your own voice…Don’t you remember?

We are not done celebrating our success at the Faculty of Human Sciences. That day, you looked me straight in the eye and said: we did it! Yes, we did. Another victory. We, provincial girls, coming far from this city. A locality called boucan-carré which has only one municipal school. Among thousands of people from the city, we are the first two winners. Another victory over this patriarchal world that gives no place to women, even less to those coming from a corner of the country called “Outside”.

The University as a feminist victory

Maga, my beautiful Maga with a slim body and locked hair. Get up to finish our sociology homework. Come and explain Karl Marx’s theory to me again and again. Impossible to leave this struggle that you and your Marxist circle are leading to the faculty. You haven’t finished shouting: Aba the State-Bourgeois! Long live the revolution !

It is noon. We must have our meal ritual. The only. The “ti pate” that the merchants sell in front of the faculty. Get up Maga, my sweet Maga. Let’s go eat. Quickly. We have a class at 1am. I say get up. Don’t turn a deaf ear. The day hasn’t ended yet. Don’t let yourself be carried away by this eternal sleep. It’s not your type to hang around on the floor. Where you sleep is not clean. Your locks that I love so much are going to be Sali. Get up, comrade! Let’s finish our one-on-one! Let’s boil our gossip zen! Come cry in my arms! Come talk to me ! Come and trust me with your most beautiful secrets.

A heavy, well-kept secret

Yes, Maga, you told me about him. I remember very well. You told me that you like him very much. The guy. The faculty activist. The one who taught you Marx’s theory ; the one who told you about private property. Yes. This guy. This activist. The one who doesn’t even have a place to sleep. The bandits have invaded his neighborhood, the city of Broke Angels. The guy, the activist, the faculty is his only territory, his only home. Orphan like you and me. Unhappy like you and me, he dreams of a classless world, of an earthly paradise.

Yes Maga, you already did it with him. Several times. At the Faculty. On a chair. You told me it was good. You had enjoyed. The only problem is that he doesn’t like condoms… You had followed his wishes, his tastes just like the theories he had taught you. And there you have it, you get pregnant by him. To save your dreams, you couldn’t keep this child. Or even return to Boucan-Carré. You didn’t want to end your studies. And the guy. The activist. He’s broke. Besides, he couldn’t even afford you a stay at the small hotel down town. It’s a corner of the faculty that served as your guest house. Where would he find the means to pay you a good doctor, a sophisticated space to get rid of this child? The guy. The activist. He’s broke. How was he going to take this shame away from you? And there you have it, he gave you tablets, remedies in high doses and there you go… And there you have Maga.

***

Get up Maga… Come tell me what happened. How did that happen ? Where did it happen? Come tell me, my sister. Did the abortion go wrong? Were the doses poorly controlled? Oh ! Forgive me for speaking so loudly. I promised you I wouldn’t tell anyone. Person. Because here, despite the feminist struggles, we do not yet have this right. THE right on our body. The strong right to get rid of a child we did not want; of a child who was going to eat our dreams, our future. Yes Maga, I promised you not to say anything. Come… get up… don’t leave so early. Don’t leave our beautiful dreams unfulfilled. No. Please ! We’re not done yet…

(Fiction)

