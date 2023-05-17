Interrupted match Vojvodina Čukarički is played from the beginning | Sports

Both clubs announced after the new decision after the break of the game.

Izvor: MN Press/TV Arena sport/SCreenshot

Stormy Vojvodina – Čukarički match interrupted it will be played from the beginning on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. and will start with a score of 0:0, and will not be played from the 33rd minute, in which the “mountaineers” led 2:0 on Wednesday evening. In the Belgrade club, they are extremely angry because of this, judging by the words of sports director Vladimir Matijašević:

“Scandal, I don’t know what else to say. How can one rule be valid for the championship, and another for the Cup. If such a distinction is really brought, it is a precedent. We played against Partizan from the 20th minute, now we have to start from the first. The person who wrote the propositions must go to prison. I really don’t know that somewhere in the world there are special rules for the championship, and others that apply to the Cup. Scandal, I repeat. I am not with the players at the moment, I have to check their condition, I think they are everyone caught a cold in that rain. Maybe they got sick, I’ll ask the doctor, I’ll see how they will be tomorrow,” said Matijašević, and conveyed “Sports Journal”.

In this way, Matijaševći responded to FC Vojvodina’s announcement that the match will be played from the beginning and that from the start the result will be 0:0, not 2:0 for Čukarički. Take a look at how the flooded field and the players looked like at the time of the break in the 33rd minute:

HERE IS WHAT THE RULES SAY



See description WHO WROTE THE RULES SHOULD GO TO PRISON! HOW ARE WE AGAINST PARTISANS? The new decision on the interrupted match ANGRY the people of Belgrade Hide description Izvor: TV Arena sport/ScreenshotNo. picture: 6

1 / 6 Izvor: TV Arena sport/ScreenshotNo. picture: 6

2 / 6 Izvor: TV Arena sport/ScreenshotNo. picture: 6

3 / 6 AD Izvor: TV Arena sport/ScreenshotNo. picture: 6

4 / 6 Izvor: TV Arena sport/ScreenshotNo. picture: 6

5 / 6 Izvor: TV Arena sport/ScreenshotNo. picture: 6

6 / 6 AD

The FSS competition commission has decided that a new match between Vojvodina and Čukarički will be played on Thursday at 15:00 at the Karađorđe Stadium in Novi Sad. The decision is explained by the application of Article 46, paragraph of the Rulebook on Competitions: “If a regular competition match had to be interrupted for justified reasons that could not be removed (storm, fog, darkness, power outage, fire, earthquake, etc.) referee, a new match will be played if the interruption occurred before the expiration of 80 percent of the regular time set for the game, unless the Competition Propositions stipulate otherwise. Taking into account that the match in Novi Sad was interrupted in the 32nd minute, due to circumstances that are indisputably justified reasons that could not be eliminated, the Commission decided to play a new match”.

In the second semi-final Red Star beat TSC 3:0 and qualified for the final, which should be played next Thursday.