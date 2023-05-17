Home » Interrupted match Vojvodina Čukarički is played from the beginning | Sports
World

Interrupted match Vojvodina Čukarički is played from the beginning | Sports

by admin
Interrupted match Vojvodina Čukarički is played from the beginning | Sports

Both clubs announced after the new decision after the break of the game.

Izvor: MN Press/TV Arena sport/SCreenshot

Stormy Vojvodina – Čukarički match interrupted it will be played from the beginning on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. and will start with a score of 0:0, and will not be played from the 33rd minute, in which the “mountaineers” led 2:0 on Wednesday evening. In the Belgrade club, they are extremely angry because of this, judging by the words of sports director Vladimir Matijašević:

“Scandal, I don’t know what else to say. How can one rule be valid for the championship, and another for the Cup. If such a distinction is really brought, it is a precedent. We played against Partizan from the 20th minute, now we have to start from the first. The person who wrote the propositions must go to prison. I really don’t know that somewhere in the world there are special rules for the championship, and others that apply to the Cup. Scandal, I repeat. I am not with the players at the moment, I have to check their condition, I think they are everyone caught a cold in that rain. Maybe they got sick, I’ll ask the doctor, I’ll see how they will be tomorrow,” said Matijašević, and conveyed “Sports Journal”.

In this way, Matijaševći responded to FC Vojvodina’s announcement that the match will be played from the beginning and that from the start the result will be 0:0, not 2:0 for Čukarički. Take a look at how the flooded field and the players looked like at the time of the break in the 33rd minute:

See also  "Five Eyes Alliance" discusses accepting Afghan refugees and New Zealand expresses its position | Immigration | Fafiyi

HERE IS WHAT THE RULES SAY

The FSS competition commission has decided that a new match between Vojvodina and Čukarički will be played on Thursday at 15:00 at the Karađorđe Stadium in Novi Sad. The decision is explained by the application of Article 46, paragraph of the Rulebook on Competitions: “If a regular competition match had to be interrupted for justified reasons that could not be removed (storm, fog, darkness, power outage, fire, earthquake, etc.) referee, a new match will be played if the interruption occurred before the expiration of 80 percent of the regular time set for the game, unless the Competition Propositions stipulate otherwise. Taking into account that the match in Novi Sad was interrupted in the 32nd minute, due to circumstances that are indisputably justified reasons that could not be eliminated, the Commission decided to play a new match”.

In the second semi-final Red Star beat TSC 3:0 and qualified for the final, which should be played next Thursday.

You may also like

Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since...

Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after...

“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”....

Syria wants to do its best to curry...

State of the water level of the river...

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen...

News Udinese – The black and whites with...

Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in...

Chinese medicine is gaining more and more admirers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy