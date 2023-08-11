Interrupting the supply of boats and collaborating between intelligence: new UK-Turkey agreement to fight immigration

“We will leave no stone unturned to stop the illegal landings, both at home and internationally”. British Premier Rishi Sunak gives yet another crackdown on illegal immigration in line with its priority and electoral motto: “Stop the boats”. This is when the Great Britain enters the full season of the ‘crossings of hope’ which only last year between August and October saw the disembarkation of half of the 45,755 landings illegal on British shores.

I know the Brexit has now taken the United Kingdom out of the EU, the British government is now looking to the partner Türkiye. The two countries have begun a new cooperation to carry out coordinated and joint actions in an attempt to solve the root problem, i.e. “disrupting the supply chains of dinghies and other materials used by human traffickers to bring asylum seekers to British shores”.

“Today we signed a new agreement with Turkey”, announced Sunak in a message on Twitter in which he specified the three purposes of the collaboration: to dismantle the supply chains of inflatable boats (which this year have been used to transport over 15,000 illegal immigrants through the Sleeve), fight the organized crime and for this to share data more effectively intelligence through a new Operations Center of Excellence in Turkey, run by the Turkish National Police with UK funding worth 3 million pounds.

A source cited by the newspaper The Telegraph estimated that 80-90% of the small boats used by smugglers to cross the English Channel to the British coast come from Turkey. Most dinghies sailing to the UK would be built in clandestine workshops Turkish to then be equipped with outboard motors shipped from China. According to National Crime Agency (NCA) the boats are then hauled in Germania to be shipped to the French coast.

Last month the Minister of Immigration Robert Jenrick has conducted visits to countries such as Belgium, Tunisia and also Italyfinishing with an allo inspection snodo di Kapikule on the Turkish-Bulgarian border, considered the largest and busiest crossing point for illegal immigrants in Europe. “Working side by side with other countries (including Italy, therefore) is essential to counter human trafficking networks and to interrupt the supply of materials such as inflatable boats and engines that facilitate clandestine crossings – Jenrick told the BBC announcing the agreement with Turkey – Collaboration with Ankara is absolutely critical given the geopolitical position of this cusp country between Europe and Asia and one of our most important allies”, concluded the British government minister who with the strategic plan on borders 2025 (2025 border strategy) established among the key priorities that of preventing irregular entry into the country.

The agreement with Turkey now completes a range of plans, some more daring than others, with which the Sunak government, headed by the interior minister Suella Braverman, is frantically trying to find a solution to the influx of immigrants from the Channel in the summer months. After the blocking of relocations in Rwanda and pending the appeal against the rejection ruling by the London Court of Appeal, the Tory government has placed the first 15 migrants on the controversial Bibby Stockholmthe defined barge ‘Alcatraz’ on which 20 other men refused to climb supported by humanitarian organizations. “A significant number of asylum seekers are changing their minds” (and in the coming days they will board the ship with 220 cabins and cramped spaces), said Jenrick who had given them an ultimatum: “Either get on board or you will lose government support”. Sunak is also considering the possibility of transfers to the remote Ascension Island as well as the temporary placement in tents of 1,000-2,000 beds set up in abandoned military bases.

“We must do everything we can to destroy the trafficking gangs and stop the boats – said the iron-fisted minister against immigration, Braverman – The partnership with Turkey, our friend and ally, will allow our authorities to work together on this international problem and destroy the supply chains of small boats”.

