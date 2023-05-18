Interview: Fashion designer Marta Miljanić | Magazine

We are less than a month away from the big fashion event “Creative & Fashion Industry”, which will be held in Banja Luka from June 15 to 18.

Source: Braca Nadeždić

On the list of participants from the world of fashion and design, it attracts special attention Marta Miljanica designer who has almost a decade and a half of experience behind her and whose creations have been worn by big world stars, such as Lady Gaga, Nicole Scherzinger, Jeffree Starr…

Marta revealed to MONDO what she thinks about the style of domestic “celebrities”, recycling, the so-called “fast fashion”, but also what it means to have style and whether we should follow trends…

– “Creative & Fashion Industry” is waiting for us in mid-June in Banja Luka. How will you present yourself at this event?

It is a great honor and pleasure to be invited to participate in the first “Creative & Fashion Industry” in Banja Luka. Since I work with leather, I will present a couple of models from previous collections in order to introduce people to my work, but I am also preparing a new collection of harnesses and other accessories for the event.

– The world public heard about you when Lady Gaga wore a jacket designed by you. Which other world-famous stars wore your models and did it help you to “break through” outside of Europe and in what way?

Lady Gaga wore a jacket with my signature in an interview with CBS News, but she wasn’t the only star I worked with. I would also single out a former member of the band ”Fifth Harmony” Ally Brooke, Lil Nas X rapper who wore a jacket with my signature in the music video “MONTERO”, a member of the group ”The Pussycat Dolls” Nikol Šerzinger who wore my model for L’Officiel Cyprus, Geoffrey Starr and models who wore my creations for his cosmetics campaign, actress Frida Gustavsson who also wore my model and many others.

12 years ago this was unimaginable to me and I am glad that I managed to break through and I am very happy that my models are worn by many world stars and that my works are published in many world fashion magazines.

– Given that your creativity is described as bold, unique and brave, when you create, do you have in mind a person who could or should carry that model?

Anyone who wants to experiment and get out of conformism and consumerism, although I honestly think that my models can be worn by absolutely everyone, even though aesthetically I deviate from the Balkan aesthetics. My models act as stage models, they are very effective, but I design in such a way that I adapt each model and make it completely wearable and functional.

Although, I haven’t thought about it for a long time, I’m already focused on the design and the idea. I think that is much more important.

Source: Jeffree Star/Promo

– There is a lot of talk about sustainable fashion, recycling and environmental protection. What is your opinion about this movement and whether recycled can be high fashion, that is, do these elements take away the glamor of what we call high fashion?

High fashion is an art. High fashion is like Picasso or Beethoven. I want to say that haute couture is a masterpiece that has no price but value and as such endures like any classic work.



Regarding recycling, fast fashion, which belongs to mass production and which pollutes the planet, is recycled. Consumerism is being recycled, which I can describe as hunger in the form of a black hole. Fast fashion and high fashion cannot even be in the same sentence.

We have hyper-production where there is not an iota of idea or craftsmanship. The materials are of terrible quality. On the other hand, haute couture is reduced to a unique model, superb craftsmanship and craftsmanship, top quality and as such is kept as a museum piece.



I am of the opinion that laws should be implemented on a global level that will reduce consumerism and hyperproduction and introduce some norm regarding quality, because today everything we buy can hardly last one season.

– What does “having style” mean in your opinion? Is it following trends, or insisting on one’s own originality, or being dressed according to the situation, or is style extravagance….?

Style has nothing to do with trend. Trend is also a matter of cosumerism and transience, and style is what you carry inside you. Style is individualism and that comes from within and is reflected from the outside.

– Who do you think, among domestic public figures (from the Balkans), is a person who rarely commits “fashion crimes”?

I wouldn’t be able to single out anyone in particular. If I were to single out someone, I would have to mention the others for that very reason, because I believe that all public figures in our region have had their ups and downs in terms of style.

Source: Veljko Lalović/Promo

– What would you advise ordinary women when it comes to dressing and buying clothes?

If they want to be authentic, if they are looking for an original model, they should pay attention to smaller brands and emerging designers.

– What fashion mistakes do you most often notice on the streets?

I don’t notice mistakes, but my eye looks for something that is authentic and that could inspire me.

– Which of the world’s designers is your inspiration, and with whom, if everything were possible, would you like to collaborate?

The designers I love, who inspire me in terms of aesthetics, are McQueen, Mugler, Rick Owens, Vivienne Westwood, Jean Paul Gaultier, Iris van Herpen. I don’t know where life will take me, but if I could choose, I would like to collaborate with one of them.

